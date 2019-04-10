THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream, bass and saltwater flies and sac-a-lait jigs. Must bring materials. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
PAC SPRING FLY TOURNAMENT: PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Fly fishing tournament, non-motorized boats. Entry fee $25. Heaviest 2-redfish stringer. Website: packayakrentals.com.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SPRING TURKEY: Saturday, opening day, through May 5, State Area A lands; through April 28, State Area B lands; through April 21, State Area C lands. Also several state wildlife management areas outlined in 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet. Note: flooding has forced season on Richard Yancey, Dewey Wills & Grassy Lake WMAs.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 18—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
APRIL 21—EASTER SUNDAY
APRIL 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish (will close 12:01 a.m., May 11) seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
