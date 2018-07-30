Former Louisiana Golf Association Executive Director Carr McCalla has been named recipient of the LGA's 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award was started in 1984 to honor individuals who have contributed to the betterment of the game in Louisiana.
McCalla retired as executive director at the end of 2017 after more than 22 years of service. He continues to serve the organization part time as senior advisor. McCalla has also served on the USGA Rules of Golf committee, working more than 40 USGA championships including 16 U.S. Opens, plus several Masters tournaments.
“I am certainly honored to be this year’s recipient of the LGA’s DSA award," McCalla said. "The last number of years working on behalf of the LGA has been a real labor of love. I have been unbelievably blessed to have been able to have so many wonderful experiences in our game as a direct consequence of my involvement with the LGA.”
McCalla will be honored at a banquet Thursday night before the LGA's 27th annual Mid-Amateur Championship at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club just south of Lafayette.