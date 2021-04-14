EUNICE – After a prolific career at LSU Eunice, Jonathan Cisse signed on Wednesday with Northwestern State. It is the first day of the spring signing period for the NCAA.
Cisse becomes the first LSU Eunice men’s basketball player to sign a scholarship with a Division I program.
“Jonathan is a great example of hard work and just knowing what it takes to win,” LSU Eunice men’s basketball coach Byron Starks said. “He is a tremendous teammate and leader and I look forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”
The St. Thomas More product enjoyed a banner sophomore season, tied for sixth nationally in points per game with 21.7. The all-time leading scorer in LSUE history had nine 20-plus point games including a season-high 34 points on Feb. 27 in a win at Delgado.
Cisse also finished 12th nationally in free throw percentage, converting at an 87.5% clip.
Last year’s LCCAC co-Player of the Year helped LSUE capture a second straight Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference (LCCAC) regular season title as the Bengals went 10-0 in conference play.
“Jonathan fits right in with our fast-paced style and will be someone our players enjoy playing with from day one,” Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy said. “We expect him to make the transition to Division I basketball with the same success he has always been known to achieve.”
LSU Eunice finished its third season of NJCAA play 12-1, falling to eventual Region 23 champion Holmes CC in the Region 23 quarterfinals.