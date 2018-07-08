Khalil Tate is the Heisman contender you’ve never heard of.
That is, unless you’re a devotee of ESPN’s Pac-12 After Dark (and after midnight if you’re on this side of the Mississippi River).
That’s where Tate, then a sophomore quarterback at Arizona burst into the night owl viewing consciousness in October with a series of spectacular performances, including 327 rushing yards against Colorado, a record for an FBS quarterback, which earned him Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, an honor he won a record four times in a row and at least made the early a.m. highlight shows.
Tate and the Wildcats cooled at the end, although he had five touchdown passes in a 38-35 loss to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl. Then, in January, Arizona Coach Rich Rodriguez, whose job Tate had probably helped save with his earlier exploits, was fired for alleged sexual harassment.
But Tate hasn’t been forgotten.
Last week, Sports Illustrated ranked Tate No. 4 among all players as the best in college football for 2018, higher than any other quarterback. There are several other such projections out there. Tate is fifth in the Vegas’ Heisman betting line at 14-1.
Not bad for someone who began last season a backup and whose team, with former Texas A&M Coach Kevin Sumlin now in charge, is picked no better than third in the Pac-12 South.
All of which he’s taking in stride.
“It is what it is, I guess,” Tate said when he was serving as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy last month. “I’m not really much on social media and people who are close to me know I don’t like to talk about things like that a whole lot.
“When one of my friends called me about it, I just said, ‘Well, OK.’ I think it’s a bigger honor to be here with all of these other great quarterbacks.”
Unofficially, Tate could have checked himself out in Thibodaux against some of his peers such as Drew Lock of Missouri, considered the best NFL-ready QB in the country, Jarrett Stidham of Auburn, Nick Fitzgerald of Mississippi State and Jake Fromm of Georgia.
And he apparently held his own.
WWL Radio analyst Mike Detillier watched the precamp workouts for the counselors conducted by the Mannings and said while Lock was the one there he would want to start in an NFL game right away, he’d take Tate in a college game of the other 50 quarterbacks there.
"First of all, he’s an infectious leader,” Detillier said. “He’s just got one of those personalities where you tell guys want to play with him.
“And then as a player, he can hit you from so many pressure points as both a runner and a passer. He’s a little off balance on some of his throws, but he told me part of the reason he came to Thibodaux was to work on his footwork.”
Like most dual-threat quarterbacks, Tate is having to prove himself as an NFL-quality passer, just as he did coming out of high school when many schools, including hometown Southern Cal recruited him as an “athlete.”
There’s precedent.
Louisville’s Lamar Jackson won the 2016 Heisman but had to make his case not to be considered to play wide receiver. Jackson’s determination paid off when the Baltimore Ravens took him with the final pick of the first round.
At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Tate is an inch shorter than Jackson and the same weight. Tate’s also an inch taller than 2017 Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
So size isn’t the issue. It’s that “athlete” tag than option quarterbacks have to deal with.
“People don’t think I can play quarterback in the NFL haven’t seen my stats and or seen me throw,” said Tate, who led the Pac-12 in passing efficiency last year and was No. 14 nationally. “I feel like I can make every throw I need to make.
“I’m always challenging myself to get better, too.”
Tate, who as a senior passed and ran for more than 2,000 yards and accounted for 43 touchdowns at Junipero Sierra High School in Gardena, California, also will get a chance to throw downfield more this season.
While Rodriguez almost exclusively ran the read-option system, giving Tate had a large hand in creating things, Sumlin’s system is designed to keep Tate in the pocket more, although he obviously remains a run threat on virtually every play.
“I really like what coach Sumlin has done,” Tate said. “We’ve got a lot more variety in our system.
“It was tough what happened to coach Rodriguez because he’s the one who believed in me. But getting coach Sumlin here has been like the perfect storm.”
Indeed, Sumlin developed Case Keenum into the NCAA career-leader in total offense and touchdown passes at Houston and had a Heisman winner at Texas A&M in Johnny Manziel.
Still, the coaching change thrust Tate into a leadership position he wasn’t quite ready for, even though he is a quarterback.
“I’d been a follow-the-leader kind of guy,” he said, “Then all of a sudden coach Rodriguez is gone, and I’m the spokesman for the team.
“It kind of caught me off-guard, but I realized somebody had to lead the team and when you’re the quarterback that’s what’s expected of you.”
And while Tate is having to deal with Heisman talk as well as his own pro abilities, he’s talking up his team.
Arizona finished 7-6 last year, largely because of a porous defense, which ranked 108th nationally in points allowed and 118th in yards given up. Even when you’re averaging 41.3 points-per-game, No. 5 nationally, it’s hard to win them all when every game is a shootout.
“We’ve got a new offense and a lot of good guys back on defense,” Tate said. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I’d put my money on us.”