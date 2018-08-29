The legend that began in the wake of Louisiana’s most disastrous three-year run of hurricanes continued Saturday on Grand Isle when 628 “yakers” gathered for the ninth Ride the Bull Extreme Kayak Fishing tournament.
Bull reds are the target and Caminada Pass, the waterway making Grand Isle’s western reaches, is expansive enough to handle the crowd.
Kayakers head out from two launches, and the way this live-release tournament works is an angler catching a bull red waves for one of the tournament boats cruising among the competitors to take the fish to Bridge Side where biologists measure and weigh the catch, affix a tag, then revive the fish before a release boat returns it to the pass.
Long-time “yaker” and dedicated RTB volunteer Chris Holmes reported the weighstation crew stayed busy Saturday morning and into the afternoon. The crew weighed 99 redfish with most fish weighing near or more than 20 pounds.
When the salt spray was over, Ricky Smith and Dustin Adams fishing from the same kayak (rules allow the use of tandem kayaks) finished 1-2, respectively, with fish boated minutes apart.
From Holmes’ report: “We saw our friend Shawn (Rogers) hook-up near us, and then saw bait scatter as a school of bulls came by,” Smith said. “I hooked up, and as Dustin was trying to reel in to get out of my way, he got bit, too.”
They hailed the tournament boat not knowing which of the two fish was the heaviest, and it turned out Smith’ weighed 33.3 pounds and Adams’ 31.74, and weighed around 9:15 a.m. stayed atop the leaderboard throughout the day. The tournament ended at 2 p.m.
And their efforts paid off: Smith got his pick from among five kayaks – a Wilderness ATAK 120 equipped with the Helix motor-drive system ($3700) and $3,000, while Smith took his pick from the remaining four kayaks, selecting a Wilderness Radar 135 with Helix pedal drive ($2800) and $2,000 in cash. And since both are members of the Redbone Fishing Team, including fourth-place Rogers, they shared with three other teammates the $500 for the event’s top team, which included Rogers’ fourth-place finish.
The remaining three among the top five got to choose from the remaining kayaks and the rest of the top 10 anglers received prizes.
Prizes also went to the top finishers in Ladies and Youth divisions.
Started by charterboat skipper Danny Wray and his enviro-guide wife, Kristen Wray, the rodeo is held from Bridge Side Marina on Grand Isle’s west end, and has consistently attracted 500-700 kayak and paddlecraft fishermen, making it the largest event of its kind in the world. CCA-Louisiana took over the event two years ago.
“We continue to put up astronomical numbers. There is no other non-qualifying, single-day, shotgun-start, kayak fishing tournament that even comes close,” CCA’s tournament director Rad Trascher said. “Ride the Bull is the world’s largest kayak fishing tournament.”
Holmes reported most of the top reds came before a midmorning tide change, and the action on redfish slowed on the incoming tide. Still, fishermen caught more reds and added to the thrill of the catch by hooking into jack crevalle, sharks, black drum, catfish and large stingrays.
Lessard, too
Steve Lessard is among south Louisiana’s top kayak fishermen, and he proved it a week ago Sunday by winning the IFA Kayak Fishing Tour event held in Orange, Texas.
The IFA folks identified Lessard’s hometown as Geismar, Texas, but Lessard called Geismar, Louisiana his home.
He measured a redfish and a speckled trout at 57.5 inches – his 39.5-inch red was the longest of the day – to claim his second Texas Division tournament this year, and said he caught his fish in Louisiana waters.
Lafayette’s Jeff Robinson took second place with a 37.75-inch red and a 17.5-inch trout.
High school notes
While most high school extracurricular activities during the first weeks after the summer break focus on football and volleyball, there is an increasing numb er of competitive high school fishermen waiting for chance to get in the game.
State Bassmaster coordinator Gene Hoover said the competition has grown so much and so fast organizers needed to divide the state in order to accommodate all the teams.
“We cannot find a landing to hold all the teams, so we’re splitting the state in half,” Hoover said. “We’re going to have an East Trail and a West Trail for the 2018-2019 school year.”
The West Trail will open with an Oct. 6 event on the Calcasieu River, and the East Trail begins Oct. 27 from North Pass at Pass Manchac with more tournaments to be announced later.
For more, call Hoover (225) 206-0750.
This week
With the Labor Day holiday giving us three days, just note it’s the final three days of the Statewide Tournament and Anglers’ Rodeo, the S.T.A.R.
There are enough fishing showing up in all corners of the state – a possible exception is Vermilion Bay – to put trout and redfish in the box for inshore folks, and even without red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons, there is increasing action on amberjack, cobia and other snapper species to make for productive offshore trips.
Remember, a youngster only has to catch a 14-inch long trout or flounder to qualify for a S.T.A.R. drawing for one of four boats.
Doves anyone?
Need a place to hunt doves for Saturday's opening day. The state Wildlife and Fisheries' website has some offerings. Go to: wlf.louisiana.gov to find out if staff member have been able to sign leases for private lands and posted are several wildlife management areas with fields planted for doves.