THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 11—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 14—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JULY 15-16–30th BLUE JAY FISHING RODEO: Weigh-in July 16, John Ryan Stadium, Metairie. Registration website: one.bidpal.net/bluejayfishingrodeo. Call Mike McMahon (504) 650-1700.
JULY 16—6th VETERANS OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Doiron’s (either side), Stephensville. Veterans fish free. Entry fee $151.50/team ($75.75 for team with veteran). 70% payback, 30% to Wounded War Heroes. Sponsored by the Westside Bassmasters. Preregistration meeting 6-8 p.m., July 14, Cajun Outboards, Addis. Call Joey Stein (225) 776-6982.
CANCELED
JULY 15-17—LEEVILLE SALTWATER FLY FISHING: A Red Stick Fly Fishers event due to Hurricane Ida damage.
LOTTERY HUNTS
July 22 deadline for alligator take on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge (Terrebonne Parish). Application website: fws.gov/refuge/mandalay. Mail applications to: Mandalay NWR Alligator Permit Lottery, 1725 Willow Street, Franklin, LA 70538. 43 tags to each to 2 permittee. Call Brian Pember (985) 860-6681.
-July 27 deadline for La. Wildlife and Fisheries dove & teal hunts. Dove hunts, Elbow Slough WMA. Teal hunts, White Lake Conservation Area. LDWF website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications & $5 application & transaction fees. Elbow Slough, call David Hayden (318) 487-5353. Teal, call Schuyler Dartez (337) 536-6061.
-Aug. 11 deadline for Atchafalaya Delta WMA houseboat mooring sites at Log Island & & Campground passes. Call (337) 735-8667. LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All inshore waters closed except “double-rig line” in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish.
LDWF UPDATES
-Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-Iatt Lake (Grant Parish) July 5 drawdown to control giant salvinia.
-Closed: Roads & trails on Richard Yancey WMA; Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); Maurepas Swamp WMA Hope Canal Road/boat launch; Thistlethwaite WMA a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha; and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
