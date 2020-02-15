Poland Orlen Copernicus Cup

Mondo Duplantis, a former LSU start who competes for Sweden, celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final during the indoor athletics meeting Orlen Copernicus Cup 2020 in Torun, Poland, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Duplantis soared 20 feet, 3¼ inches on Saturday in a meet in Glasgow, Scotland to break his own record by a half-inch.

 File photo

GLASGOW, Scotland — It didn’t take long for Mondo Duplantis’ world record in the indoor pole vault to become the old world record.

A week after setting the world mark with a clearance of 20 feet, 2¾ inches in a meet in Torun, Poland, Duplantis did it again Saturday.

Competing in the Muller Grand Prix, a stop on the World Athletics Indoor Tour, Duplantis bettered the mark he set last week by a half inch in winning with a 20-3¼.

On Saturday, the former LSU star cleared bars at 18- ½, 18-10¼ and 19-2, getting over that height with ease to win the competition.

Duplantis then moved the bar to 20-3¼, which is the imperial equivalent of 6.18 meters, and cleared that with room to spare on his first attempt after soaring 6.17 meters last week.

“I felt like I was over it and once I was going over I knew I had it,” he said. “You can’t tell how far away you are from the bar, but it felt like a good jump from the get-go. I tried a stiffer pole and it worked out.”

Duplantis received a bonus check of $30,000 for breaking the world record in an official World Athletics competition.

“This was such a great competition,” Duplantis said in an interview with World Athletics after finishing. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me, and I really thrive off of that.

“It's unfair to think I'll break it every time I compete,” he added. “I don't think about it too much. You don't need to break a record to win every comp. Winning is always the goal, then if I have the energy left I’ll crank it up a bit.”

