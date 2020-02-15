Mondo Duplantis, a former LSU start who competes for Sweden, celebrates after setting a world record in the men's pole vault final during the indoor athletics meeting Orlen Copernicus Cup 2020 in Torun, Poland, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Duplantis soared 20 feet, 3¼ inches on Saturday in a meet in Glasgow, Scotland to break his own record by a half-inch.