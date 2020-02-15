GLASGOW, Scotland — It didn’t take long for Mondo Duplantis’ world record in the indoor pole vault to become the old world record.
A week after setting the world mark with a clearance of 20 feet, 2¾ inches in a meet in Torun, Poland, Duplantis did it again Saturday.
Competing in the Muller Grand Prix, a stop on the World Athletics Indoor Tour, Duplantis bettered the mark he set last week by a half inch in winning with a 20-3¼.
What are we witnessing here?? Duplantis goes over 6.18m for a new PV World Record in Glasgow. How much did he clear this by??! pic.twitter.com/bpgJzq1zoE— Athletics World (@Athletics_World) February 15, 2020
On Saturday, the former LSU star cleared bars at 18- ½, 18-10¼ and 19-2, getting over that height with ease to win the competition.
Duplantis then moved the bar to 20-3¼, which is the imperial equivalent of 6.18 meters, and cleared that with room to spare on his first attempt after soaring 6.17 meters last week.
“I felt like I was over it and once I was going over I knew I had it,” he said. “You can’t tell how far away you are from the bar, but it felt like a good jump from the get-go. I tried a stiffer pole and it worked out.”
Duplantis received a bonus check of $30,000 for breaking the world record in an official World Athletics competition.
“This was such a great competition,” Duplantis said in an interview with World Athletics after finishing. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me, and I really thrive off of that.
“It's unfair to think I'll break it every time I compete,” he added. “I don't think about it too much. You don't need to break a record to win every comp. Winning is always the goal, then if I have the energy left I’ll crank it up a bit.”