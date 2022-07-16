It’s been that kind of summer for Louisiana’s young sportsmen.
Already documented and ready for national fishing tournaments are nearly 30 high school anglers, and they’ve been joined by four of our state’s top young shotgunners.
At Grand Island, Nebraska, in the National 4H Shooting Sports Championships, the team of Jace Holt, Matthew Lorio, Coy Richard and Tyler Schexnaydre outshot 29 other state teams to take win the Trap Shooting competition, and then over the next two days, finished third in Sporting Clays and fifth in Skeet Shooting for an overall fourth-place finish.
South Carolina’s team took the overall title, and Louisiana’s foursome was close, 2.9414 to 2.9155 percentage points.
Holt and Schexnaydre qualified from the East Baton Rouge Parish team. Lorio represented the Pointe Coupee Parish 4H, and Richard came from Lafayette Parish’s 4H.
The three-day event featured competition in air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, recurve archery, hunting skills, muzzleloaders, sporting clays, skeet and trap shooting, small-bore pistol and small-bore rifle in Individual and Team divisions.
Overall Holt finished sixth, Lorio seventh, Richard 15th and Schexnaydre 54th in the 120-shooter field.
State 4H coordinator David Boldt said Louisiana had two teams take gold in two categories with two teams taking second places and two squads take fourth places for a total of six teams among the top four in the nine categories.
“We did great again, but came up two points short of winning the Overall Sweepstakes. (If we) had three more sweepstakes points, I was going to have to wear a crawfish costume at the final awards ceremony while riding around on a scooter,” Boldt said. “Maybe next year, but we know now that 50 pizzas was just the right amount (to feed all our teams).”
Red snapper
Through the bulk of the Fourth of July holiday, Wildlife and Fisheries’ managers said Louisiana’s private recreational offshore fishermen have landed an estimated 348,778 pounds — 44% — of our state’s 809,315-pound allocation.
The managers noted: “Average weight estimates to date and the proportions of state and federal charter harvest have been updated and are reflected in the landings estimates table.”
The latest numbers, taken from the LA Creel survey through July 3, showed an increase of 31,657 pounds of red snapper from the previous week, the last three-day weekend season in June.
Your comments
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking public comment from several quarters, including the recreational fishing sector, about possible conflicts involving what the BOEM is calling, “draft guidance on mitigating potential impacts of offshore wind development.
“This draft mitigation document is the next step in the development of guidance for offshore wind companies that was begun in the winter of 2021 through a Request for Information from the fishing industry, government agencies, non-government organizations, and the general public, in consultation with the National Marine Fisheries Service.”
The 60-day public review and comment period will end at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 22.
“We’re seeking open and honest conversations focused on finding solutions to potential challenges as we work to provide clean, safe domestic energy for American taxpayers while at the same time providing good-paying jobs and building a U.S. supply chain to support this effort,” BOEM director Amanda Lefton said.
The agency has scheduled a Zoom public meeting for the Gulf Coast states for 9-11 a.m. Monday. To access the meeting, go to website: kearnswest.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lc-6spj8oHtB0zxdBFb412tLcYaG8saMC
A developers meeting is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Thursday on this website: kearnswest.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrc-6qrD0uHtWr8huZc-iN2dOhb2fIFYWV
If you cannot attend the meeting and want to comment, public input will be taken at: regulations.gov
Lefton said BOEM plans to review comments on the draft guidance as it develops final guidance over this summer.
For the needy
Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division agents have helped the efforts of Hunters for the Hungry to feed folks through the Second Harvest Food Bank and the New Orleans Mission.
When agents made cases, and seized fish associated with fishery violations in the Venice area, the fish were filleted and held in freezers at Venice Marina.
The seized fish totaled more than 400 pounds and, when added to 400 pounds of donations from private fishermen, it means the Mission received 800 pounds to feed the needy.