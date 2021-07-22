The Acadiana Cane Cutters had seen consistent hitting throughout the season, but they needed more consistency from their pitching.
The Cutters’ pitching has risen to the occasion, as they’ve seen a second half surge and were able to secure a 5-2 comeback victory Wednesday evening over the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field to maintain sole possession of second place in the Texas Collegiate League.
The Cutters were down 3-1 after two innings, but they broke through with three runs in the seventh and saw their bullpen hold things down the rest of the way.
“In the late innings, we were looking for a little spark here and there,” Cutters coach Darien Dukes said. “I knew if we got to (Ethan) Lege and that group right there then we’d be all right. We had a couple of seeing-eye balls that got through, and that’s just baseball. Not everything that scores a run is going to be a hard hit.”
The Cutters began their seventh inning rally with a pair of base hits from Caleb Hill and Logan McLeod followed by Ethan Lege and Jake Schell delivering RBI singles to take the lead.
“The guy that pitched for them (the Generals) was pretty nasty,” Dukes said. “He had a really good breaking ball, but I knew if we could outlast him and our pitchers keep us in the ballgame, we’d have a good shot to win it at the end. This groups never out of it. Here in the last couple weeks hitting wise, we’re in every ball game. As long as the middle of our pitching will hold us in the ballgame, we’re good to go.”
The Cutters’ bullpen saw Patrick Lee and Cy Fontenot throw a pair of scoreless innings behind starting pitcher Beau Hebert, who started off slow but was able to limit the damage.
“After the second inning it was all zeroes,” Cutters pitching coach Scott Hiers said. “They (the bullpen) did a great job. (Beau) Hebert started the game and wasn’t quite his normal self, but we preached to him that all you got to do as a starter is give us a chance. He did a great job those last two innings giving us zeroes, then we come out with Patrick Lee, who hadn’t thrown very much, he throws up two zeroes, then (Cy) Fontenot throws up two."
Fontenot pitched the seventh and eight innings and recorded five strikeouts and was followed up by Nick McAuliffe closing things out in the ninth.
“I was very impressed,” Hiers said. “There’s no doubt that he (Fontenot) has really good stuff, it’s just he’s got to learn how to use it effectively. Tonight he was effective. Hopefully he can keep doing that. We don’t have a true closer, but he (McAuliffe) has earned the right to be put in those positions throughout the year with his performances, so if we get a late inning lead, there’s a good chance he’s going to be in the game. With his release point, it’s hard for them to square the ball up, and he’s a bulldog who just goes and gets it.”
The Cutters (16-13) appear to be in good position heading into the final week of the regular season with their lineup and pitching firing on all cylinders.
“We had a big crowd here tonight,” Dukes said. “They’re into the ball game, the kids are into it, and this was a huge win for us. It gives us a little momentum heading into the rest of the homestand. The energy’s there. The dugouts fun, loud, the kids stay upbeat. Even though we were down, they were still chirping, having a good time, and you just had a feeling in our dugout that at some point we were going to get a big hit to put some runs on the board. Very good group of kids."