FRIDAY
SENIORS BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight-noon weigh-in deadline, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Anglers 55 and older. Fee $55/angler (can fish alone or two-angler teams), 3-bass limit. Registration 5 a.m., Doiron’s. Can fish either Atchafalaya or Verret basins, but not south of U.S. 90. Call Wayne Tucker (337) 254-1300.
SATURDAY
BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/CAMPING: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Basics of tents, sleep gear, cooking. Classroom & hands-on instruction. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
HUNTING SEASONS
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East & West zones, through March 6. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
TURKEY: March 25-27, Youth/Physically Challenged weekend, statewide in Areas A, B & C.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 13—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Begins at 2 a.m.
MARCH 13—B.A.S.S. HIGH SCHOOL SOUTHERN OPEN: Smith Lake, Cullman, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com
MARCH 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MARCH 19—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/SHOTGUNS: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Wildlife Refuge, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Operation, proper handling for hunting/recreation, safety, shooting & cleaning. Equipment provided. No personal firearms. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
MARCH 19—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/NORTH DIVISION: Jimmie Davis State Park, Caney Creek Reservoir, Chatham. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
MARCH 20–42nd KIWANIS OF POINTE COUPEE OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Morrison Parkway public launch, New Roads. Safe daylight, $150 per team in advance, $175 tournament day. Registration includes Big Bass contest, jambalaya, drinks and door prizes. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
LDWF UPDATES
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
-Closed: Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com