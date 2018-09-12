BASS Central Open
PELL CITY, Ala. — Saturday’s final top 12 in Boater and Nonboater divisions from the three-day Bassmaster Central Open held on Logan Martin Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-fish daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big-bass winners and top 100 Louisiana anglers in both divisions. Only the top 12 advanced to Saturday’s final among the 138 anglers in each division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 12: 1, Justin Atkins, Florence, Alabama (15) 38 pounds, 3 ounces, $49,830. 2, Mark Rose, Wynnee, Arkansas (15) 37-5, $12,575. 3, Joshua Stracner, Vandiver, Alabama (15) 37-2, $9,720. 4, Frank Talley, Temple, Texas (15) 36-8, $8,280. 5, Keith Poche, Pike Road, Alabama (15) 35-11, $7,245. 6, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (15) 35-0, $6,210.
7, Brady Vernon, Birmingham, Alabama (15) 34-10, $5,175. 8, Dustin Connell, Clanton, Alabama (15) 34-9, $3,795. 9, Josh Butler, Hayden, Alabama (15) 33-14, $3,105. 10, Joey Nania, Cropwell, Alabama (15) 33-0, $2,760. 11, Tim Hurst, Anniston, Alabama (15) 32-10, $2,415. 12, Kyle Dorsett, Odenville, Alabama (15) 31-14, $2,277.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Stracner, 5-12, $750.
Louisiana anglers: 25, Todd Murray, Prarrieville (10) 21-5, $2,001. 26, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (10) 21-1, $1,725. 32, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 20-7, $1,449. 35, Chad Wiley, Pineville (10) 20-6, $1,449. 41, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (10) 19-3.
43, Clark Reehm, Elm Groove (10) 18-14. 52, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 17-11. 53, Blake Betz, Baton Rouge (10) 17-9. 62, Matthew Loetscher, Many (10) 17-0. 63, Troy Orourke, Natchitoches (9) 16-13.
66, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 16-12. 68, Cliff Crochet, Pierre Part (10) 16-11. 71, Jimmy Charbonnet, St.Amant (10) 16-8. 74, Winston Michel, Pierre Part (10) 16-6. 79, Brett Preuett, Monroe (10) 15-14.
87, Homer Humphreys Jr., Minden (9) 15-1. 94, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (9) 14-0. 98, Eric Gilchrist, Plaquemine (10) 13-9. 99, Billy Billeaud, Lafayette (7) 13-7. 100, Mike Pharr, Shreveport (6) 13-2.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 12: 1, William Mcnutt II, Bossier City (9) 19-3, $30,000. 2, Daniel Corkern, Florence, Mississippi (9) 18-6, $3,864. 3, Ross Spina, Vestavia, Alabama (9) 17-14, $2,932. 4, Stephen Parnell, Brandon, Mississippi (9) 17-4, $1,932. 5, Josh Dees, Mt. Olive, Alabama (9) 16-5, $1,794. 6, Justin Leet, Bartlett, Tennessee (8) 16-3, $1,725.
7, Rob Brown, Kenner (9) 15-6, $1,656. 8, Buddy Elston, Odenville, Alabama (9) 14-4, $1,587. 9, John Connell, Marion, Illinois (8) 13-8, $1,518. 10, Alex Heintze, Denham Springs (7) 13-7, $1,380. 11, Joe Eubanks, Marietta, Georgia (8) 13-0, $1,208. 12, Larry Beauboeuf, Bossier City (6) 11-1, $1,104.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: John Roberson, Shreveport, 4-8, $250.
Other Louisiana anglers: 18, Jeff Wallace, West Monroe (6) 10-4, $483. 27, Brian Murphy, Sulphur (6) 9-9, $345. 31, Cameron Naquin, Gray (5) 9-5, $345. 36, Jerry Coutee, Montgomery (6) 9-1, $345. 37, Will Major, Port Allen (6) 9-1, $345. 51, Curtis King, Plaquemine (4) 8-5.
56, Charles Poland, Denham Springs (5) 8-2. 58, James Simmons, Houma (5) 8-1. 61, Blake Canella, Plaquemine (3) 7-10. 84, Jean Trahan, Lafayette (5) 6-0. 89, Rusty Cappo, Prairieville (4) 5-13. 98, Luke Frankowicz, Sterlington (4) 5-3.