ENID, Okla. — LSU-Eunice baseball won a marathon 14-inning classic to beat Western Oklahoma State 5-4 victory to clinch the program’s seventh NJCAA Division II national championship on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Bengals scored a critical ninth-inning run with two outs to tie the game and set the stage for one of their most dramatic victories under Jeff Willis.
The game was a winner take all in a best-of-three series in the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Hunter Tabb swung on a strike three breaking ball to start the 14th inning that went loose. An errant throw to first allowed Tabb to go all the way to third, and Western Oklahoma uncorked a wild pitch to allow Tabb to score the go-ahead run.
LSUE (51-7) loaded the bases later in the inning but could not score an insurance run, a theme for the night for both teams: The Bengals and Pioneers combined to leave 33 runners on base.
LSU-Eunice raced out to a 3-0 lead through four innings, scoring their first runs on two errors and a sacrifice fly.
Luke McGibboney kept the Pioneers at bay, allowing just two runners to reach second base in the first four frames. But Western capitalized on Bengals miscues in the fifth inning as a sacrifice fly allowed two runs to score as the throw home sailed wide and the throw from the catcher was also off the mark. The Pioneers tied the game an inning later on an RBI single.
That would set the stage for a valiant performance in relief from Jake Hammond. He pitched a career-high 6-1/3 innings and 112 pitches, giving up one earned run on five hits and five walks and tying a career mark in strikeouts with nine.
Hammond worked out of two bases-loaded jams.
The Pioneers took their first lead in the eighth with a two-out solo home run for a 4-3 edge, but Jarrett McDonald tied it for LSUE with a two-out single to score Scott Jones.
The Bengals got out of another jam in the 12th when Brock Barthelemy relieved Hammond and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases before getting a strikeout to end the inning.
Barthelemy (2-1) navigated traffic in the 13th before putting down the Pioneers in order in the bottom of the 14th to set off the dogpile on the mound.
Jack Merrifield was 4 for 5 for LSUE, and Peyton LeJeune and Jarrett McDonald also had multi-hit nights.
Jerry Couch was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher and Peyton LeJeune was named Most Outstanding Player. The duo was joined by Merrifield and Tabb on the all-tournament Team.