North Vermilion softball looking for new head coach
North Vermilion High principal Tommy Byler is currently accepting applications to fill the head softball coaching vacancy with the Lady Patriots.
Leaving the position to accept job elsewhere is former UL catcher Joy LeBlanc. Anyone interested in applying for the opening should contact Byler at tommy.byler@vpsb.com.
UL golfer Goulas qualifies four Southern Amateur
UL Ragin’ Cajuns golfer Micah Goulas qualified for next month’s Southern Amateur Championship after finishing second overall at the Baton Rouge sectional qualifying round on Wednesday at University Club.
Goulas, a 2019 second-team All-Louisiana selection and LSWA Newcomer of the Year, fired a 2-over-par 74 to earn one of the two qualifying spots from a 14-player field. He finished three strokes behind Baton Rouge’s Hayden White and one stroke ahead of Ragin’ Cajuns teammate – and first alternate – Peter Hinnant.
The New Iberia native will join teammate Charlie Flynn at the 113th annual event, which will take place July 17-20 at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark.
LSUE women’s hoops signs Oakdale’s St. Andre
EUNICE – LSU Eunice women’s basketball head coach Jaime Gonzales announces his first signing with Oakdale’s Ke’Maesha St. Andre set to join the Bengals for the 2019-2020 season.
St. Andre makes the short trek to Eunice after an accomplished prep career for the Lady Warriors. The 5-11 forward filled the stat sheet her senior season for the Class 2A regionalist averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game.
The Oakdale standout was named LSWA Class 2A second-team All-State, The Town Talk first-team All-CENLA, first-team All-District 5-2A and the 5-2A All-District MVP.