McNEESE STATE
GOODBYE 2017, HELLO 2018: McNeese needs to leave behind the mistakes of 2017 without forgetting the lessons it learned from being left out of the FCS playoffs. A strong 9-2 season couldn’t get the Cowboys into the postseason last year, so they’re looking to ensure a ticket with a conference championship.
WHAT’S UP?: The Cowboys are looking to get more out of quarterback James Tabary this season. Guidry didn’t hide his opinion that Tabary wasn’t at the top of his game in 2017, but he’ll need a big senior season if McNeese is to confound the fourth-place prediction in the conference.
QUOTABLE: “If you pick me fourth, might as well be last. Fourth doesn’t mean anything to me.”
— Lance Guidry, on where his team is picked to finish in the Southland
NICHOLLS STATE
GOODBYE 2017, HELLO 2018: In only his third season at the school, Tim Rebowe guided the Colonels to eight wins and a berth in the FCS playoffs. The only problem with doing that so quickly is they’ll have to deal with figuring out what to do for an encore.
WHAT’S UP?: After being picked to finish 10th twice and fifth in the SLC in his first three seasons, Rebowe’s team is tabbed for a second-place finish this time. Having 18 returning starters and a load of talent on both sides of the ball won’t hurt as they try to take the next step.
QUOTABLE: “It’s a good day when ticket sales are up and people are excited about joining your booster club. They’re doing those things and doing more for your players, and that’s what it’s all about.”
— Tim Rebowe, on the support his rising program is getting from the university and the community
NORTHWESTERN STATE
GOODBYE 2017, HELLO 2018: The Demons are happy to say goodbye to last season even though they won three of their last four games to finish 4-7. There’s reason for optimism with new coach Brad Laird, who was the defensive coordinator last season, now running the show.
WHAT’S UP?: Northwestern State hasn’t had a winning season since 2008, so anything more than five wins this season would be considered a solid first step for the Demons under their new coach in his third stint at the school. His familiarity with the program is a plus.
QUOTABLE: “No, he hasn’t changed much … but he has all the power now. He’s the same dude that does everything he can for his players. He wants to win, and that’s what we’ll do.”
— DE Zak Krolczyk, on Laird’s new duties as head coach.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
GOODBYE 2017, HELLO 2018: Frank Scelfo was officially introduced to the SLC on Thursday, ushering in a new era of Lions football. The first-time head coach has his work cut out for him after SLU lost much of its 2017 talent, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue as he brings in a new ideology and system.
WHAT’S UP?: Naming a starting QB might not be the most pressing question right now in Hammond. The Lions lost a bevy of talent on defense, including its prominent secondary. Scelfo is more of an offensive mind compared to his predecessor, so the 2018 SLU defense will likely look a lot different than in years past.
QUOTABLE: “My problem is I don’t know the teams that well in the league. A lot of these guys have a huge advantage because they’ve been through the league a couple of times. They understand the talent level of each team. I’m trying to get as much information on our team and our guys so that when we do play those games I know how it’ll go.”
— Frank Scelfo, on being a rookie coach in the SLC
Sheldon Mickles, Mike Gegenheimer