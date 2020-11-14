NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for November & December will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
MONDAY
GULF COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., via webinar. Nav systems, bycatch reduction devices, small bar turtle excluder devices. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING: 5 p.m., via webinar. Comment on proposed Reef Fish Amendment 48 and Red Drum Amendment 5. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
ANACOCO & VERNON LAKE MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Vernon Parish Fairgrounds, Leesville. Public comment on future drawdowns. COVID-19 requirements. Email Sean Kinney: skinney@wlf.la.gov.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Lewisville Lake, Lewisville, Texas. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
LOUISIANA TURKEY SHOOT: Bridgeview Gun Club, Port Allen. 4-shooter teams. Fee $125/shooter. Sponsorships available. Benefits Quail Forever Atchafalaya Chapter & CCA Louisiana. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200 or John Ballance (225) 266-1953. Website: ccalouisiana.com/new1/louisiana-turkey-shoot.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DOVES: Through Nov. 15, North Zone; through Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Nov. 20, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Nov. 21-Dec. 6, first split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 21-Dec. 11, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 21-Dec. 11, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 21-22 & Nov. 27-29.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 29, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DUCKS/COASTAL & WEST ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split.
GEESE/NORTH & SOUTH ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split, all species.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 6, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Area 2, still hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
NOV. 26—THANKSGIVING DAY
NOV. 29—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & the South Bosco Tract ATV/ UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp (Concordia Parish) closed estimated 75 days for repairs.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com