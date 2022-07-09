The Westside Bassmasters guys don’t wait until November to honor our nation’s military veterans.
Saturday's sixth annual Veterans Open pick-your-partner bass tournament means our veterans pay no entry fee, but will compete for all the prize money.
Even better this year is organizer Joey Stein said he’s received enough sponsorship support to believe the tournament will raise enough to give $30,000 to the Louisiana-based Wounded War Heroes.
The entry fee is an unusual $151.50 per team — $75.75 if one is a veteran — and there’s a 70-30 split between payback to top anglers and Wounded War Heroes.
Stein said there’s a 6-8 p.m. registration meeting Thursday at Cajun Outboards in Addis before Saturday’s gathering/weigh-in at Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
Need more? Call Stein at (225) 776-6982.
RETURN reaction
The Delta Waterfowl staff severely criticized the move by Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde to repeal the decades-old Pittman Robertson Act, which funnels millions of dollars to the states and territories for wildlife habitat, restoration, public hunting and fishing lands and hunter education.
Clyde’s H.R. 8167, the Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now (RETURN) dismantles the 1937 Pittman Robertson, an act with a 10-11% excise tax on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment. Those funds annually are distributed to the states.
“HR 8167 is a clear afront to our ability to conserve wildlife habitat, manage species and provide recreational opportunities to hunters and recreational shooters,” Delta Waterfowl’s John Devney said. “The very origins of the Pittman-Robertson Act were born from the realization that habitat, wildlife abundance and access to hunting demanded a funding model to provide financial support to state fish and wildlife agencies to do this important work. To be blunt, this legislation seeks to dismantle the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, the most successful model of its kind in the world. This legislation is not just a bad idea — it is a reckless one.”
Big honor
Chad Moore, Wildlife and Fisheries’ coordinator of Archery in Louisiana Schools program and the agency’s Northern Region Hunter Education manager, received the International Hunter Education Association’s United States Hunter Education Coordinator of the Year in ceremonies during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting.
Red snapper
Through the first five weekend seasons, Louisiana’s private recreational offshore fishermen have taken an estimated 317,121 pounds of red snapper — 39% — of our state’s 809,315-pound annual allocation. The latest reporting period ran through June 26.
Red grouper
Federal fisheries folks declared a final ruling on new catch limits for red grouper. The new rule becomes effective Aug. 8.
The ruling raises the red grouper total annual catch limit to 4.96 million pounds gross weight from the current 4.26 million pounds gutted weight in Gulf of Mexico waters.
The new recreational catch limit goes from 1.73 million pounds to 2.02 million pounds, and ups the commercial limit from 2.53 to 2.94 million pounds.
Water & alcohol
Since the middle of June, Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents have arrested 17 boaters for “alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated.”
The Fourth of July three-day weekend produced 12 DWI arrests in the division’s Operation Dry Water.
Those arrests included:
Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River;
Bryan A. Noland, 45, and Paul Bergeron Jr., 61, both from Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille;
Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River;
Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River;
Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River;
Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River;
Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne;
Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River;
Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on Belle River;
Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal;
and, Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River.
In June, the arrests included:
Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, on Four Mile Bayou;
Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, on Bayou Magazille;
Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, on the Atchafalay River;
Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, on the Intracoastal Waterway, the report indicated Joiner also was cited “for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for no running lights;”
and, Christopher Dinnatteo, 39, of Morgan City, on Belle River. The report stated Dinnatteo also was booked for resisting an officer.
State law carries the same penalties for on-the-water DWI as vehicular DWI cases, and carries if-convicted penalties of losing driver’s licenses and boating privileges. First-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.