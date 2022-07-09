Crappie talk

Crappie, or sac-a-lait in south Louisiana, of the size Raymond Knapp holds from a recent trip has become a hot topic in the north Louisiana reservoir of Lake D'Arbonne. During Thursday's Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting, a notice was passed to limit the daily take to seven per angler of 12-inch or longer sac-a-lait while retraining the daily limit of 50 per fisherman of this species. Public comment on this notice will be taken through Aug. 31. Written comments can be mailed to: Ryan Daniel, LDWF District 2, 368 CenturyLink Drive, Monroe, LA 71203. Email: rdaniel@wlf.la.gov.