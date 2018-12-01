MONDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
TUESDAY
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Richard Latiolais (337) 354-8957.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Council meeting room, 8026 Main Street, Houma.
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
WINGS OVER WATER ENCORE: Pea Island, Alligator River, Mattamuskeet, Pocosin Lakes & Mackay Island National Wildlife refuges, Manteo, North Carolina. Website: fws.gov.
SATURDAY
BCKFC CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT: Location TBA. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Anglers qualified through BCKFC Angler-of-the-Year points. Website: bckfc.org.
SWAN DAYS FESTIVAL: Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge, Swanquarter, North Carolina. Reservations (252) 926-4021. Website: fws.gov.
9TH NATIONAL SUMMIT INVESTING IN OUR COASTS: Through Dec. 13, Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Preregistration required. Call (562) 436-3636. Email Courtney Lewis: clewis@estuaries.org. Website: estuaries.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DUCKS: Through Dec. 2, Coastal, East & West Waterfowl Zones.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 2, statewide, first split.
GEESE: Through Dec. 2, all species, statewide except closed to taking Canada geese in portions of Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
CONSERVATION ORDER: Dec. 3-14, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 5, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 6-Jan. 13, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6. Still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 5 & 9. Still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 8-Jan. 6, State Deer Areas 1, 4, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 8-Jan. 20, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 8-Jan. 20, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only except “doe” days Dec. 8-9 & Dec. 22-23.
DUCKS: Coastal & West zones, Dec. 15-Jan. 20, second split.
DUCKS: East Zone, Dec. 15-Jan. 27, second split.
CANADA GEESE: Dec. 15-Jan. 31, second split, statewide but closed in portions of Cameron and Vemilion parishes.
GEESE: Dec. 15-Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
SNIPE: Dec. 15-Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 30, State Deer Area 7, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 2, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 6, State Deer Areas 3, 8, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 6, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
DEC. 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler (225) 892-4352. Website: rsff.org.
DEC. 13—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS BANQUET: 7 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Except recreational red snapper season open to state-permitted wounded/disabled veterans in state waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
