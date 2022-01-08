TUESDAY-THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH, ECOSYSTEM, SS&S COMMITTEES MEETING: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (CST) daily, Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 9, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: West Zone, through Jan. 9. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, Jan. 10-30, third split & East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split.
GEESE: West Zone, Jan. 10-Feb. 6, third split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10; through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed except when bucks-only firearms season open.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 16, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DOVES: South Zone, through Jan. 17; North Zone, through Jan. 22.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 17-23, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Areas 1 & 4 still-hunt only; State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
GEESE: East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canadas.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 17—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JAN. 22—ARBOR DAY: 9 a. m.-1 p.m., LSU AgCenter’s Burden Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Tree planting, scavenger hunt, story time, Smokey Bear. No fee. Native trees available for $15. Email: botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open east of the Mississippi River & Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-Two fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers and boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) are closed.
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com