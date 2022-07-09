The Soaring Swede.
The Natural.
A Prodigy.
One of a kind.
Mondo Duplantis is all of these things.
He's also the best pole vaulter anyone on this planet has ever seen,
And he won't turn 23 until Nov 19.
Duplantis is, quite literally, as high as he has ever gone where no one has gone before.
Earlier this year he set the world indoor record of 6.20 meters — 20 feet, 4 inches.
Then on June 30, to re-assert his dominance, he set a new world outdoors record of 6.16 meters — 20 feet, 2 1/4 inches — in Diamond League competition before a boisterous crowd at his adopted hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.
Now, he's really ready to rev up his engines at the World Championships July 15-29 in Eugene, Oregon.
"I feel like I am definitely in shape to win my first world title, and maybe do something special in Eugene," Duplantis said.
His Stockholm effort showed he is in top form. When he cleared 6.16, he was running to greet the fans almost before he landed. He then bathed in the loud support.
"I definitely felt really good jumping today," he said. "It's really special when you're competing where you train. I live about 10 minutes away, so you want to defend your home territory."
Duplantis grew up in Lafayette, won state titles for Lafayette High in typical record fashion, then won an NCAA title at LSU and went on to win the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo representing Sweden.
His mother Helena, who coaches Duplantis along with husband Greg, is Swedish. Duplantis has dual citizenship and chose to live in Europe where track and field is more popular.
His path has taken him to high places, with pressure around each turn.
"The pressure is all going to be at the World Championships, of course," he said, "The whole thing means a lot to me. I want to go out, perform and do well. There are still a lot of things I'd like to accomplish, so I have that pressure on myself.
"The Olympics was a very stressful period for me. I was going in as a huge favorite, and that was difficult."
Apparently, nothing he's done has derailed his high tour across the skies of pole vaulting sky.
Only history will judge that.