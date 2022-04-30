MONDAY-TUESDAY
COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSE SALES: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF Office, 1213 North Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles. Call (225) 765-2898.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
RED SNAPPER DATA WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. daily, Courtyard Marriott, Gulfport, Mississippi. In-person only meeting. Call Julie Neer (843) 571– 4366. Email: Julie.neer@safmc.net.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA FUR ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: 1 p.m., Wildlife and Fisheries office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.
LA. OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Boulevard, New Orleans.
WEDNESDAY
LA. SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., via Webinar. Website: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSE SALES: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette. Call (225) 765-2898.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
B.A.S.S. NATION CENTRAL REGIONAL: 6:15 a.m. launch, 2:15 p.m. weigh-in, Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, Grove, Oklahoma. Eight state teams including Louisiana team (boaters & nonboaters). Website: bassmaster.com
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: Through May 1. Areas B & C closed.
SQUIRRELS: May 7-29, statewide, private lands & selected wildlife management area.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 8—MOTHER’S DAY
MAY 9—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 10-11—GULF COUNCIL COMMITTEES MEETINGS: 8-4 p.m, daily, Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Major items: shrimp permits, greater amberjack & goliath grouper. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
MAY 12—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, greater amberjack; Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath, gag & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Outside waters/Calliou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou Canal open. All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gag grouper. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge & Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com