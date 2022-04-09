Passing it on

The smile on John Spinosa, right, tells it all after he and his son Grayson made their first turkey hunt together on opening day of the spring season. This proud papa said his son is a duck and goose hunter, and after John saw two big gobblers during the recent deer season, they decided to set up in the woods north of Clinton. After calling and waiting, and calling and waiting, Grayson took his prize on a 25-yard shot.