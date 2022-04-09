If there’s one thing a man’s fancy turns to in spring it’s — fishing!
Not what you expected, but that’s a hard-to-ignore “want to,” but the question these days is “can you?”
It will be tough if you are fishing almost anywhere in the marshes east of the Mississippi River.
Water levels are so low around many launches and marinas that it’s difficult to believe you can get any place you caught fish four months ago.
That's because of two reasons: It’s hard to believe south Louisiana is in a drought, but we are, and the lack of rain has left rivers and bayous on the low side (not to mention False River is slow in filling after a drawdown). And then there’s the progression of cold fronts and strong west and north winds for most of the last month.
Places such as Delacroix, Hopedale and waters east of Bayou Bienvenu and off the MRGO are the most affected areas, and that’s despite a rain-swollen Pearl River pumping water off to the east, and the Mississippi River carrying high water from the Midwest.
Waters west of the Mississippi are lower than normal, and we’re talking about The Fourchon and marshes in lower Terrebonne.
What’s worse, even if you can navigate to a likely productive fishing hole, you’re going to find muddy water caused by days of strong west-northwest-north winds, then almost equally strong southerly winds, all of which serve to keep the water stirred up.
There’s rain in the daily forecast through Friday.
Snapper season
A big change is in store for this year’s private recreational red snapper season.
Anglers will have a three-fish daily limit — “keeper” red snapper must measure at least 16 inches long — and the season will open May 27 in state and federal waters. There was a two-fish daily limit in recent years, broken by a four-fish per day limit for most of the final three months last year after most offshore fishing activity was curtailed by Hurricane Ida.
The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission continued with Friday through Sunday seasons with four-day seasons coming for the Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), Fourth of July weekend (the Fourth of July is a Monday) and Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day), but only if any of this year’s 809,316-pound allocation is uncaught.
Our state’s annual catch limit (quota) is 816,233, but that was reduced by 6,918 pounds, the amount determined to be an overrun of last year’s catch total.
What’s good about the four-day Memorial Day weekend season is that amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons will be open through May 31. Those two species will have June 1-July 30 closed seasons.
To take advantage of the season — to catch most all offshore species — anglers need to have a valid Louisiana Basic license, a Saltwater Recreational Fishing license and a no-fee Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP). You can get the ROLP on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov, or via Google Play or iTunes smartphone apps.
Shotguns & strings
When the Baton Rouge Symphony began its sporting clays tournament a few years ago, it was a highly unusual marriage of shotguns and strings.
BRSO is at it again for an annual fundraiser that supports a major force in the Capital City’s community.
This year’s event is set for Saturday, April 23, at the Bridgeview Gun Club near the foot of the bridge off U.S. 190. That same day Ducks Unlimited has its regional sporting clays tournament at Covey Rise in Husser.
The 8 a.m. symphony shoot is based on a four-gunner team with a light breakfast and lunch provided, and team and individual awards. Entry fees are $150 per gun, which is $600 per team, and BRSO will welcome sponsorships. Call (225) 383-0500 or go to the website brso.org.
Boater education
If you were born after Jan. 1, 1984, and want to run a boat powered by an engine of more than 10 horsepower, you need to successfully complete a safe boating course.
That’s why you need to put April 23 on your calendar, because Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled its 11th annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day at eight sites across our state.
Each location will have instructors certified by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. Some locations will provide lunch and door prizes.
There is no charge, but the agency managers are urging students to register because of restricted class sizes. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.
The announcement indicated the course includes info on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and needed equipment along with navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more.
You’ll get a “vessel operator's certificate” when you successfully complete the course.
The locations:
Mandeville Soccer Club, 790 Florida St., Mandeville;
Bayou Segnette State Park’s Wave Pool, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego;
LDWF Lafayette Office, 200 Dulles Road, Lafayette;
Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range, 2100 Savanne Road, Houma;
Lake Arthur Boat Club, 123 Daigle Road, Gueydan;
LDWF Region 1 Office, 9961 Highway 80, Minden;
Academy Sports + Outdoors, 111 Constitution Drive, West Monroe;
and, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office Range, 633 Old Alexandria Highway, Winnfield.
A closure
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has closed the Pearl River Turnaround Public Use site at the Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge to “...allow for the area to be prepared for the upcoming Youth Fishing Rodeo to be hosted on Saturday, June 11.”
USFWS managers will reopen the turnaround when the June fishing rodeo is over.
If you need more, call the refuge office (985)-882-2000.
Don’t do this
The spring turkey season opened April 2, and Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division agents were busy, once again. By Monday, it had cited 17 men and two women for various violations, including nine for hunting over baited fields .
Folks cited ranged in age from 26-75. The fines for these offenses range from $50-$500 for each offense with jail time when warranted.