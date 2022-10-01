Central Open
BOSSIER CITY — Top 10 results in Boater and Nonboater division (204 anglers per division) from the three-day St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open held on the Red River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight and winnings and angler with the heaviest bass. Also top 50 Louisiana anglers in each division. Only the top 10 advanced to the final round in Boater Division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Keith Poche, Pike Road, Alabama (15) 37 pounds, 12 ounces, $48,100. 2, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 35-4, $23,120. 3, David Gaston, Sylacauga, Alabama (13) 31-1, $16,320. 4, Randy Sullivan, Breckenridge, Texas (15) 29-7, $13,600. 5, Joey Nania, Cropwell, Alabama (15) 29-2, $11,832.
6, Kenta Kimura, Osaka , Japan (15) 28-4, $10,880. 7, Jimmy Washam, Covington, Tennessee (13) 26-13, $10,200. 8, Kyle Norsetter, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin (15) 26-8, $9,520. 9, Terry Peacock, Royse City, Texas (15) 25-7, $7,480. 10, Dane Thibodeaux, Lake Charles (10) 23-8, $6,120.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Todd Risinger, West Monroe, 5-1, $750.
Other Louisiana anglers: 11, Richard Ballard, Sulphur (8) 17-10, $5,440. 12, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (9) 17-7, $4,760. 13, Todd Risinger, West Monroe (8) 17-6, $3,740. 20, Aaron Johnson, Shreveport (8) 16-9, $3,740. 23, Doug Guins, Lake Charles (9) 16-5, $3,400. 24, Alex Heintze, Denham Springs (9) 16-5, $3,400. 27, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (9) 15-10, $3,128.
36, Billy Billeaud, Lafayette (7) 14-7, $3,128. 37, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (7) 14-7, $3,128. 38, Nick LeBrun, Bossier City (8) 14-4, $3,128. 40, Gary Caruso, Baton Rouge (6) 13-14, $3,128. 41, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (8) 13-12. 42, David Cavell, Prairieville (10) 13-12.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Michael Scalise, Port Allen (6) 12-5, $18,814. 2, Tim Neumann, Humble, Texas (4) 11-15, $4,677. 3, Andrew Harp, Linden, Texas (6) 10-4, $3,321. 4, Skip Rayborn, Hammond (6) 9-11, $2,490. 5, Cory Weaver, Ankeny, Iowa (5) 9-8, $2,324.
6, Dalton Haynes, Hamburg, Arkansas (5) 9-3, $2,214. 7, Travis Culbreth, Alexander City, Alabama (6) 9-3, $2,103. 8, Cameron Naquin, Gray (5) 9-0, $1,992. 9, Ray Cates, Overland Park, Kansas (6) 8-15, $1,826. 10, Larry Beauboeuf Bossier City (5) 8-14, $1,660.
Other Louisiana anglers: 11, John Higginbotham, Clinton (4) 8-7, $1,550. 12, Austin Adams, Raceland (5) 8-6, $1,439. 13, Matt Michel, Gonzales (6) 8-5, $1,218. 14, Hunter Hamilton, Baton Rouge (4) 8-2, $1,107. 17, Ross Bryant, Alexandria (4) 7-10, $830. 18, Nathan Bourque, Prairieville (6) 7-9, $830.
19, Marvin Delong, Colfax (4) 7-5, $830. 22, Jason Campbell, Berwick (5) 7-3, $775. 23, Jason Fontenot, Lake Charles (4) 7-1, $775. 28, Will Major, Port Allen (4) 6-11, $664. 37, Tim Faircloth, Bossier City (4) 6-0, $609. 38, Scott Maness, Minden (4) 5-15, $609.
39, Joe Stokes, Kentwood (5) 5-15, $609. 40, Terry Morris, Spearsville (3) 5-12, $609. 44, Nicholas Ezernack, Many (3) 5-9. 47, Kenneth Cheramie, Keatchie (4) 5-5. 50, Hunter Neuville, New Iberia (5) 5-2.