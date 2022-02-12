SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Final day, St. John’s River, Palatka, Florida. Live weigh-in: bassmaster.com. Live TV, 7 a.m., FS1 cable network.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Terrebonne Port Commission, 1116 Bayou Lacarpe Rd., Houma.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY
46th NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION CONVENTION: Gaylord Opryland Center, Nashville. Website: nwtf.org
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
SATURDAY
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/EAST DIVISION: Doiron’s Landing Stephensville. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
VOLUNTEER DAY/DERELIST CRAB TRAP REMOVAL: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., West Cove public launch, Sabine National Wildlife Refuge, 3000 Holly Beach Highway, Hackberry. Volunteer registration website: lsu/qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_emKwDveOuxrlFgG
BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/BASIC HANDGUNS: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Outdoor Education Center, Woodworth. Operation, proper handgun for hunting/recreation, safety, shooting & cleaning. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed. Closed in State Deer Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 & 10.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East & West zones, through March 6. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 21—PRESIDENTS DAY
FEB. 23-26—LA. B.A.S.S NATION QUALIFIER: Red River South Marina, Bossier City. Must be B.A.S.S. Federation member. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
FEB. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
LDWF UPDATES
Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
Registration open for March 19 Becoming an Outdoors Woman’s/Shotguns for 18 and older. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
Closed: Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com