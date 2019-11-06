THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FALL CATCH-AND-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers marsh fishing trip along La. 1. Registration required. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Website: rsff.org.
SATURDAY
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Jack Miller’s Landing, Belleview Drive, Plaquemine. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Last in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist, Sharp Road at Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Either-sex take allowed except where bucks-only season is identified. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 9, West Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 9-10, Camp Beauregard WMA.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 9-15, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5 (bucks only), 6 & 9.
DUCKS: Nov. 9-Dec. 8, Coastal Waterfowl Zone.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Nov. 9-Jan. 1, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 16-Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 16-Dec. 6, State Deer Area 5, still-hunt only & bucks only except Nov. 29-Dec. 1 either-sex weekend.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 16-Dec. 6, State Deer Area 9, still-hunt only & bucks only except Nov. 16-17 & Nov. 29-Dec. 1 either-sex weekends.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Nov. 16, East Waterfowl Zone.
DUCKS: Nov. 16-Dec. 8, West Waterfowl Zone.
QUAIL: Nov. 16-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
DOVES: North & South zone, through Nov. 17 (second of three splits).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 1, State Deer Area 7 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 3, State Deer Area 2 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 3 & 8 (still-hunt only).
GEESE: Through Dec. 8, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow, Ross’ and Canada geese. (Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.)
SNIPE: Through Dec. 8, statewide, first split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10 (still-hunt only).
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 14—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
NOV. 16—BCKFC CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT: Top Water Marina, Golden Meadow. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Anglers qualified in BCKFC Angler-of-the-Year points. Website: bckfc.org.
NOV. 19—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper weekends only until further notice; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
