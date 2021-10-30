THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 5, statewide, first split.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, Nov. 6-7, youth-only & veterans-only weekend.
GEESE: East & West zones, Nov. 6-Dec. 5, first split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: East Zone, special youth-only and veterans-only hunt Nov. 13.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 13-19, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, Nov. 13-Dec. 5.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Nov. 13-Jan. 5, statewide.
DOVES: North Zone, through Nov. 14; South Zone, through Nov. 28.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8; through Jan. 2, State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
DEER/MODREN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 7—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Ends at 2 a.m.
NOV. 8—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
NOV. 11—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), greater amberjack (closes Oct. 31), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish & red grouper. Recreational/commercial take of lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- The Hope Canal Road/boat launch on the Maurepas Swamp WM is closed for about six weeks for work on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain hurricane protection levee project.
- A section East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed because of bridge replacement through mid-December.
- Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com