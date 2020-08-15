Lafayette native Daniel Cormier will fight for the UFC heavyweight belt Saturday night, and in all likelihood say goodbye to the octagon.
The Lafayette native will wrap up a trilogy with current heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic as the headliner for UFC 252.
In 2018, while holding the light heavyweight title, Cormier scored a first-round knockout over Miocic to become the second fighter to hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC. On Aug, 17, 2019, Cormier reliquished the title when he lost a rematch with Miocic by TKO in the fourth round.
Cormier, who turned 41 in March, had been talking retirement for several years. He was prepared to hang up the gloves in 2019, but that changed when he lost the heavyweight belt.
This time feels different. No matter the outcome, Cormier says, Saturday will be his last fight.
Cormier is a former Northside High wrestling star, winning three state championships with the Mighty Vikings. He went on to become an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State University and represented the United States in the 2004 Olympics.
He began his professional career in 2009 with Extreme MMA and then StrikeForce. But is was after making his UFC debut on April 20, 2013, that Cormier's full star potential was recognized. His intense rivalry with light heavyweight Jon Jones — whose performances were marred by mulitple drug violations and legal troubles — endeared fans to the down-to-earth Cormier.
Cormier lost to Jones in 2015 and 2017, the latter becoming a no-contest when Jones was flagged for performance-enhancing drugs, leaving some fans feeling like the rivalry with Jones is unfinished.
Cormier has said his rivalry with Jones, rife with heartbreak and bitterness, will forever be tied to his legacy. However, both fighters have also said there will be no third matchup.
UFC president Dana White said the rubber match with Miocic, which will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, will determine the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.
In an interview with CNN, Cormier called Saturday's fight bittersweet, but vows the next chapter of his life will be just as big.
"I don't think you ever meet a professional athlete that truly wants to walk away, but you have to understand that there's a time for everything, and at 41 years old, I get to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world, and I couldn't have imagined going out in a better situation and becoming the champion again," Cormier said.