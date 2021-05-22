MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
FRIDAY
RED SNAPPER SEASON: Opens for private recreational fishermen and for state charter boat operations. Through Monday, May 31, then Friday-through-Sunday seasons. Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons opened through May 31.
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: Postponed until False River falls to 17 feet.
SATURDAY
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 2—COMMERCIAL IFQ ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. via webinar. Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish Individual Fishing Quota for recommendations to IFQ changes. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
JUNE 3—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
JUNE 3—FISHERY COUNCILS/MODERN FISH ACT MEETING: 1-3 p.m. via webinar. Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic fishery management councils for Fish Act management measures, federal fisheries recommendations & allocation of $3.5 million budget. Includes public comment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
JUNE 5—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 23, statewide, private lands only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish (through May 31), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state outside waters open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds. Inshore season opens statewide 6 a.m., Monday.
LDWF UPDATES
• All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
• Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
• Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
• Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
