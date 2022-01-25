EUNICE For the second straight campaign, LSU Eunice baseball has been tabbed as the No. 1 ranked team in the NJCAA Preseason Poll, as voted on by a committee of NJCAA baseball coaches.
The defending NJCAA National Champions receiving seven of the eight first- place votes with Kellogg, Lincoln Land, Pearl River and Madison College rounding out the top five. There are five teams from Region 23 in the poll.
This marks the sixth time under Jeff Willis the Bengals have been given top billing in the NJCAA polls. The Bengals have been ranked first or second in the NJCAA rankings the last 17 years.
LSU Eunice was also named the No. 1 team in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll that was released last month.
National Tournament MVP Peyton LeJeune of Teurlings Catholic headlines the offensive returners with 10 other Bengals back that made at least a start during the 2021 Championship season. LSUE pitching could be a strength as the Bengals return three of its top arms.