NOTICE
Events scheduled for May and June will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices open (closed Memorial Day) with social distancing, requiring face masks and other virus-preventing measures in place.
-All LDWF wildlife managements areas (including Elmer’s Island), refuges & shooting ranges are open. Public restrooms at those sites are closed. Visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to no more than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp. All visitors must use self-clearing permits.
-Damage to the bridge accessing the Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA has closed the range until further notice.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches will remain open on this WMA.
-Saline Lake (Natchitoches & Winn parishes) drawdown begins June 1 to control giant salvinia to 8 feet below pool stage. Small-craft boating access at Mulligan Inn ramp.
-Black and Clear lakes (Natchitoches Parish) drawdown begins June 1 to control aquatic vegetation to 4 feet below pool stage. Boating access at Black Lake Lodge or Chandler’s Camp.
-Part of Muddy Bayou Road (Hunt Road to Nolan’s Bayou Road) on Dewey Wills WMA is reopened, but Sandy Bayou Road and the remainder of Muddy Bayou Road closed due to flooding.
-Shell, Moreau Lake, Wycoff, Silver Lake and Hooper roads on the Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish) have been reopened, but Sunk Lake, Hogpen, Lac a Solstein, Blount, Ross, Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Blackhawk, Dobbs Bay and Hunt roads and the Blackhawk boat launch remain closed.
-The deadline for the Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary photo contest has been extended to Aug. 1. Open to professional/amateur photographers with Youth (15-younger) category. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver.
-Canceled: all Hunter/Boater Education classes through May. LDWF offers online boating education class: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.
SUNDAY
BLESSING OF THE BOATS: 2 p.m., False River, Morrison Parkway public landing, New Roads. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
POSTPONED
MAY 28-30—CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Rescheduled date TBA. Website: catholichigh.org.
RESCHEDULED
STATE OF THE COAST CONFERENCE: May, 2020 event now set June 2-4, 2021, New Orleans. Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Email: stateofthecoast@crcl.org.
CANCELED
MAY 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 30—YOUTH HUNTER EDUCATION CHALLENGE: State competition.
NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: July 1-5; NRA Smallbore Championships, July 23–Aug. 4; NRA High Power Championships, Aug. 9-25; NRA National Silhouette Championships in July & August,
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 1—GULF OF MEXICO COUNCIL REEF FISH & SOCIOECONOMIC, SCIENTIFIC AND STATISTICAL COMMITTEES MEETING: Noon-3 p.m. via webinar. Focus: SEDAR 67, vermillion snapper stock assessment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
JUNE 6—CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Third of five, one-day points tournament to qualify to two-day championship. Other events July 11, Aug. 1 & Sept. 5-6 championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper through Monday then Fridays-through-Sundays seasons. Recreational greater amberjack (through May 31), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Open until further notice in inside waters from Louisiana/Mississippi line west to Freshwater Bayou Canal (remainder opens 6 a.m., May 27) and state outside waters from Caillou Boca to Freshwater Bayou Canal.
-Federal waters from 9-200 miles off the Texas coast closed to shrimp trawling.
