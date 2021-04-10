No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana didn’t just want to win Saturday’s River Bell Classic against rival No. 18 Nicholls. The Lions needed to win.
They needed to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive with only one more game remaining to the regular season and sitting just outside the projected at-large range in the limited 16-team FCS Playoffs. They also needed to redeem themselves after two straight losses in previous years against their biggest rival. Most importantly, they needed to wash away the pain of watching the Colonels celebrate on the Lions’ home field in 2019.
In SLU’s mind, there was no holding back and big risks pay big rewards.
Trick plays, fourth down conversions and a game-changing defensive performance in the second half, the Lions laid everything on the line and were rewarded with a 52-45 win.
“Be bold,” coach Frank Scelfo said. “If you’re going to win in Thibodeaux, Louisiana, you better be bold. Not too many people come in here and win. We had to be bold. We had to play that way. We had to attack them. We had to be physical.”
From the opening drive, SLU (4-2, 4-2 Southland Conference) put its bold game plan on full display.
After taking the opening possession down to the Nicholls (4-3, 3-3) 6-yard line, Scelfo called a double reverse wide receiver pass to quarterback Cole Kelley in the end zone for the first score of the game.
On the next possession it was a double reverse flea flicker back to Kelley who hit tight end Damien Dawson in stride for a 42-yard pass to the 1-yard line. Two plays later the Lions led 14-3.
And then came the fourth down conversion attempts.
SLU went for it on fourth three times on Saturday and connected all three times, including twice on plays that resulted in touchdowns. The only time the Lions didn’t score on a fourth down attempt they found the end zone two plays later.
Kelley finished with 391 yards and four touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing. CJ Turner was his top target with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.
“The strategy is that we have to get first downs and move the ball down the field and score,” Kelley said. “However we had to do that, we did it.
“You have to take risk if you want to win a game against a good team. You have to take risk. It paid off today.”
The game’s high scoring affair came as little surprise with both teams sitting in the top 10 among FCS scoring offenses this season. And for a while Nicholls kept up thanks to the power of running back Julien Gums and and the dynamic play-making ability of quarterback Lindsey Scott.
Gums tied the school single-game record with four rushing touchdowns, three of which came in the first half to put the Colonels up 24-17 going into the locker room.
But the second half is where the Colonels' fortunes fell flat as Scott was intercepted four times, including twice where the Lions took it back to the end zone for a touchdown, ultimately changing the momentum of the game permanently in favor of SLU.
Ferlando Jordan was the first to take it back to the house followed by Jack Henderson.
Scott finished with 261 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-38 passing and another 90 yards and a score rushing.
“We just made some bad decisions and bad things happened,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “Those guys made some plays.
“It’s huge. We always talk about momentum is everything. We get it and we give it back. We just have to be able to protect the ball in those situations.”
Southeastern finishes the regular season next week at No. 16 Southern Illinois. The game was added to the schedule earlier this week.