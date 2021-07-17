TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Suite 234, Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars & Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. OTF Aquaculture Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., same site.
THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL COASTAL MIGRATORY PELAGICS ADVISORY PANEL: Noon-3 p.m., via webinar. Update King Mackerel stock assessment & recommendations. Public comment accepted. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
JULY 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 30-31—SALTY KIDS FISHFEST: 5 a.m., July 30-6 p.m. weigh-in deadline, July 31. Grand Isle Marina, Grand Isle. Kids 18-under friendly fishing rodeo. All proceeds benefit pediatric trauma surgeries. Website: saltykidsfishfest.com.
JULY 31—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Rods down at 3 p.m., team check-in deadline 4 p.m. Weigh-in ends 4:15 p.m. Two-angler teams. Fee $100. Benefits Louisiana BASS Nation qualifier with expenses in national event. Waters south of U.S. 90 off limits. Email Ryan Lavigne: rlavigne12@yahoo.com
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except for the double-rig line area in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. All state outside waters are open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs. Work is expected to be completed by September.
- Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
- The Honey Island Shooting Range at the Pearl River WMA is open. Repairs delayed due to rains.
- Drawdowns scheduled to begin July 19 on Lake Bistineau (Webster, Bossier & Bienville parishes) & Iatt Lake (Grant Parish): Aug. 2 on Black and Clear Lake (Natchitoches Parish).
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com