BROUSSARD — In 15 years of pro golf, Vince Covello has hit more than his share of solid wedge shots.
Never had he hit as many, as well, and when he needed them most, as he did Sunday at the end of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Four times on the 18th fairway — once at the end of regulation and three times in a sudden-death playoff — he hit solid wedges for his second shots on the 439-yard par-four finishing hole. As it turned out, the first one and the last one were the most important.
His one-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation pulled him even with playing partner Justin Lower, and on the third playoff hole he calmly rolled in a 2-footer for his final birdie and his first major-tour win in the $550,000 Web.com Tour event.
“My wedge game was obviously very good,” said the 36-year-old Philadelphia native after accepting his $99,000 first-prize check. “I hit four stellar shots coming into that last green. That was all I could hope for.”
Those wedges were key in Covello survive a roller-coaster back nine that included bogeys at Le Triomphe Golf Club’s notorious 13th and 14th holes. The two toughest holes on the 7,067-yard par-71 course – and the toughest two-hole stretch on the entire Web.com Tour last year — left Covello four shots behind third-round leader Lower with four holes to go.
But Lower also bogeyed the 513-yard par-four 14th and followed with a bogey at the par-four 15th, and when he had birdie putts slide by on the 17th and 18th, the door was open for Covello.
It still took some heroics in the final three holes of regulation, though. Covello was on the fringe on the par-three 16th but rolled in a 30-footer for birdie. Two holes later, his 348-yard drive on the tight 18th left him 91 yards, and he stuck a lob wedge within one foot for a birdie that got him to 3-under and 19-under 265 for the tournament.
Lower also had a wedge to the green and had a winning eight-foot birdie putt that slid by the left edge.
“The putt in regulation, I hit a good one,” said Lower, an eight-year pro and in his fourth year on the Web.com Tour. “But I didn’t hit many good putts all day. It was enough to get in the playoff, but not enough in the end.”
Lower’s disappointment continued in the playoff staged repeatedly at the 18th hole. Covello drove into the left-hand water on the first playoff hole but hit a pitching wedge third shot to 12 feet and rolled in the playoff-extending putt after Lower missed a 20-foot birdie try.
“It’s a tough tee shot,” Covello said of the 18th. “You really have to split that fairway, otherwise you’re dealing with the bunkers or the water. When I was down there (next to the water), I knew I wasn’t done yet. I still had a chance, I still ended up with a clean lie and a good angle into the pin, so somehow I talked myself into believing that I still had a chance.”
Both players missed birdie putts inside 15 feet on the second playoff hole, but on the players’ fourth trip down 18 in the space of an hour, Lower hit his second-shot wedge to 20 feet. Moments later, Covello’s final sand wedge stopped two feet left of the pin, and after Lower burned the left lip once again, Covello rolled in the biggest two-foot putt of his career.
“The first two putts in the playoff were lackluster at best, they were pretty terrible,” said Lower, who still collected a $52,000 runner-up check and a precious 300 points toward advancement to the PGA Tour. “The last one I hit, I thought that was in for sure and it just kind of turned off.”
Lower’s 15th-hole bogey that kept the field within range came after a tough break off the tee. The Canal Fulton, Ohio, resident pushed his tee shot left and his ball came to rest next to two sticks in the rough. Lower couldn’t move one of them since his ball would have moved and ended up hitting both stick and ball with his second shot.
A few minutes later, Covello rolled in his putt from the 16th-hole fringe to get within one and set up his tying 18th hole birdie.
“I always felt like I was good enough to win,” Covello said. “But you don’t know until you actually do it. Until you prove it, it doesn’t mean anything. Today, I proved it, and I’m really proud of that. I’ve had a couple of wins on the mini-tour level, came close in Canada on the Mackenzie Tour, but this is definitely my biggest win.”
Fabian Gomez of Argentina, who won the 2010 Louisiana Open title and was one of three former champions in the field, finished tied for third one stroke back at 18-under with Steve Marino of Tequesta, Fla., and Xinjun Zhang of China. Gomez had nine birdies on Sunday’s first 12 holes and had the day’s low round with a nine-under 62, and he and Zhang both had makeable birdie putts on the 18th that would have also put them into the playoff.
Former U. S. Ryder Cup standout and three-time PGA Tour winner Boo Weekley, playing the Web.com Tour after an 18-month injury layoff from the “big” tour, finished with a six-under 65 after his second-round 63 vaulted him back into contention. A third-round 1-over 72 ruined his chances of a return to the winner’s circle, but he still finished tied for 10th at 15-under 269.
“I didn’t play as well as I wanted to yesterday, but at least I gave myself a chance today to get back in it,” Weekley said. “I knew I was going to be able to come out and play, I just didn’t know how good I was going to be when I came back. Sitting out a year and a half and being lazy and hanging out, partying a little too much, it was difficult the first couple of weeks. But every time you play good, you build confidence, and now I have to try to take it and run with it.”