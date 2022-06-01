The Acadiana Cane Cutters started their 2022 season by defeating the Baton Rouge Rougarou 5-2 Tuesday night.
The Cane Cutters were missing a few players with several still competing in NCAA regional play.
Consequently, almost every player for the Cane Cutters Tuesday played in a different position but they were still able to get the first win of the season.
“Coming in we were down to a skeleton crew because everyone is playing regionals,” Cane Cutters head coach Darien Dukes said. “But we are a scrappy group and we play fast, maybe not as much power as in the past but we do a really good job of putting the ball in play and hitting behind runners.”
The Cane Cutters started off slow defensively giving up the first run of the game in the first inning.
A combined effort on the mound from Josh Mancuso, Connor Adams and Justin Williams helped steady the Cane Cutters defense and secure the victory.
“Our pitching staff did a really good job tonight,” Dukes said.
Williams closed out the game Tuesday night in the 9th inning. He gave up a run to the Rougarou making it a 5-2 game but with the bases loaded and two outs Williams shut down any hope of a comeback.
“I told him, throwing as hard as he does, if he ever gets in a bind just throw it down the middle,” Dukes said. “Let them hit it, there’s heavy air tonight just let the defense work behind you.”
Another big part of the Cane Cutters defense Tuesday was catcher Matt Abshire who was a wall behind the plate keeping the Rougarou base runners from advancing.
Dukes said Abshire is a true leader on the team and that he controls the entire team from behind the plate. Abshire loves the leadership role and takes a lot of pride in having it.
“I try to come out to this ball park every single day and push everyone to be better and play as best as I can,” Abshire said.
Abshire helped his team by throwing three base runners trying to steal and giving his team more opportunities on offense.
With those offensive opportunities Cole Strombone was able to time the game after getting walked and stealing home plate for the tying run.
Abshire also chipped in offensively hitting two doubles Wednesday night. One coming after an error at first base which allowed Abshire to advance to 2nd base.
Williams also added to the offensive efforts Tuesday night. Williams also hit a double which helped bring a score that gave the Cane Cutters a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning.
The biggest offensive play came from Jarrett McDonald who hit a home run in the bottom of the 7th inning to give his team a 5-1 lead.
“After my last at bat I knew something had clicked,” McDonald said. ”Honestly I just took off running because it felt sweet off the bat.”
Dukes, Abshire and McDonald were all excited after Tuesday’s win and all said they think they have a really good team together and can’t wait for their next game.
The Cane Cutters next game is on the road Thursday against the Brazos Valley Bombers with their next home game being 7 p.m. Saturday against the Bombers.