MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY-MARDI GRAS
WEDNESDAY
SPECKLED TROUT PUBLIC MEETING/PUBLIC COMMENT: 6 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Extension Office, 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles. Also: 6 p.m., Feb. 27, Rapides Parish Extension Office, 300 Grady Britt Drive, Alexandria; 1 p.m., Feb. 29, Lincoln Parish Library, 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston. State Marine Fisheries Section data presentation & management options.
THURSDAY
ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. Fee $40. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
LOUISIANA CHAPTER/SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Drusilla Seafood, 3842 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge. Email Jason Matherne: navigator28@hotmail.com.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER COLLEGE SERIES TOURNAMENT: Smith Lake, Cullman, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
LOUISIANA B.A.S.S. NATION SPRING QUALIFIER: Atchafalaya Basin, Berwick. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
SATURDAY
GEAUX FISH CATFISH RODEO: 7:30-11:30 a.m., North Sherwood Community Park Pond, North Sherwood Avenue (north of Choctaw Drive) Baton Rouge. Age-group prizes, raffles; 850 pounds stocked catfish. Preregistration requested: brec.org/geauxfish. Call BREC Conservation (225) 216-9264.
FLY TYING 101 AT ORVIS: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
HUNTING SEASONS
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 29, statewide, private lands only.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 1 — LA. B.A.S.S. NATION COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP: Atchafalaya Basin, Berwick. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
MARCH 1 — BASSMASTER HIGH SCHOOL & JUNIOR NATION TOURNAMENTS: Smith Lake, Cullman, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com.
MARCH 2 — PUBLIC COMMENT DEADLINE/PROPOSED 2020-21 HUNTING SEASONS: Through 9 p.m. Email Tommy Tuma: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
MARCH 2-15 — DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: March 2-15, Pontchartrain Basin-Lake Borgne & the Terrebonne Basin between Bayou Pointe aux Chenes and Bayou Terrebonne. Crab traps must be removed from area before Feb. 3. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
MARCH 4 — PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
MARCH 5 — WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
MARCH 5 — BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/DU SPONSOR BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. Honoring Military & Veterans. Ducks Unlimited dinner, raffles, live/silent auctions. Benefits Sherburne WMA waterfowl project for youth/disabled veterans hunting opportunity. Website: brdusponsor.org.
MARCH 5 — JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed tournaments 10 days later.Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
MARCH 6 — CRISTO CLAYS: 11:30 a.m. registration/lunch, 1 p.m. sporting clays shoot. Bridgeview Gun Club, La. 1, Port Allen. Fees $150/shooter, $500/4-shooter team. Sponsorships available. Benefits Cristo Rey High School. Website: cristoreybr.org. Call Amy Tyrrell (225) 788-8893. Email: atyrrell@cristoreybr.org.
MARCH 6-8 — BASSMASTER CLASSIC: Lake Guntersville, Alabama. Classic Expo & daily weigh-ins Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham. Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com.
MARCH 7 — 26th Annual RED STICK DAY: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Free. Fly & kayak fishing programs; tying & kayak demos, casting clinics. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Pete Sturgis (225) 335-4596. Website: rsff.org.
MARCH 7 — SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
