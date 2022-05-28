Junior Southwest Bassmasters
GRAND RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs’ May tournament held from Jack Miller’s Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 10.77 pounds. 2, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 9.78. Big Bass: Morales, 4.21 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Deaton LeBlanc, Denham Springs (4) 8.66. 2, Branson McMillan, Brusly (5) 8.13. 3, Haydon Rau, Livingston (5) 7.81. Big Bass: Preston Stalter, Baton Rouge, 3.08.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (4) 5.9. 2, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 4.87. 3, Hunter Strickland, Prairieville (2) 3.54. Big Bass: Strickland, 2.38.
Adult Division: 1, Deric Morales, French Settlement (5) 10.77. 2, Mike Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 9.78. 3, Garrett Strickland, Prairieville (4) 9.2. Big Bass: Strickland, 4.43.
Bassmaster Elite
QUITMAN, Texas — May 22’s final top 10 from the four-day Simms Bassmaster Elite series event held on Lake Fork with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 113 pounda, 11 ounces, $100,000. 2, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 102-2, $36,000. 3, Gerald Swindle, Guntersville, Alabama (20) 102-2, $30,000. 4, Shane LeHew, Catawba, North Carolina (20) 100-9, $25,000. 5, Marc Frazier, Newnan, Georgia (20) 99-1, $22,000.
6, Bryan New, Saluda, South Carolina (20) 98-14, $19,000. 7, Joshua Stracner, Vandiver, Alabama (20) 97-14, $18,000. 8, Bill Lowen, Brookville, Indiana (20) 96-12, $17,000. 9, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (20) 92-4, $16,000. 10, Chris Johnston, Otonabeeo, Canada (20) 92-2, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 13, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 67-12, $10,000. 15, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 66-15, $10,000. 39, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 56-3, $10,000. 57, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 31-8, $2,500.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Frazier, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, $1,000. Day 1, Gary Clouse, Winchester, Tennessee, 8-10, $1,000. Day 2, Chad Pipkens, Dewitt, Michigan, 8-11, $1,000. Day 3, Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Canada, 8-9 $1,000. Day 4, Frazier, 8-12, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida, 32-5, $2,000.