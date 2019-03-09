BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sophomore JuVaughn Harrison tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday to help the LSU men’s track and field team to a third-place finish at the NCAA indoor championships.
Harrison cleared 7 feet, 5 inches and finished just one inch behind Alabama’s Shelby McEwen.
The seven points Harrison scored were combined with a fifth-place finish by Jaron Flournoy in the 200 meters (20.82 seconds) to give the LSU men 11 points. The Tigers scored 20 points on Friday night from wins by Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault and Rayvon Grey in the long jump.
Florida won the men’s title with 55 points, while Houston had 44 and LSU 31.
The Lady Tigers finished in a tie for 15th with 12 points.
Kortnei Johnson took fifth in the 60 meters in 7.21 seconds and was sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.20 seconds.
Abby O’Donoghue was sixth in the high jump with a best of 5-11¼ and freshman Sha’Carri Richardson was seventh in the 60 in 7.27 seconds.