With a highly-anticipated NBA draft fast approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans, here’s how a sampling of mocks see it shaking out when the festivities begin Thursday night in Brooklyn. The Pels currently hold two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 4 overall) and two second-round selections (Nos. 39 and 57):
(updated June 18)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
2 (39) Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State
2 (57) Moses Brown, C, UCLA
(updated June 18)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
2 (39) Isaiah Roby, PF, Nebraska
2 (57) Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee
CBSSports.com (Kyle Boone)
(updated June 17)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
2 (39) Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn
2 (57) Jordan Poole, PG, Michigan
(updated June 18)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
2 (39) Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee
2 (57) Ignas Brazdeikis, F, Michigan
(updated June 16)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
2 (39) Naz Reid, PF, LSU
2 (57) Terance Mann, SF, Florida State
(updated June 14)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
2 (39) Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri
2 (57) Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan
(updated June 18)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke
2 (39) Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri
2 (57) Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State
(updated June 18)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (8*) Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas
1 (10*) Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke
2 (35*) Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee
2 (39) Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s
2 (57) C.J. Massinburg, SG, Buffalo
NOTE: DraftTek is forecasting a trade with Atlanta, which would send the No. 4 overall pick the Pelicans acquired in the Anthony Davis trade to the Hawks in return for two firsts (Nos. 8 and 10) and a second (No. 35).
(updated June 14)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
1 (4) Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
2 (39) Darius Bazley, SF, No college
2 (57) Miye Oni, SG, Yale
(updated June 14)
1 (1) Zion Williamson, F, Duke
1 (4*) Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt
* Mock was updated before the Anthony Davis trade, so pick is still listed as belonging to the L.A. Lakers
2 (39) Terence Davis, SG, Ole Miss
2 (57) Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA