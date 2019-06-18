Final Four Texas Tech Virginia Basketball

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) reacts during the second half in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ORG XMIT: FF171

 David J. Phillip

With a highly-anticipated NBA draft fast approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans, here’s how a sampling of mocks see it shaking out when the festivities begin Thursday night in Brooklyn. The Pels currently hold two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 4 overall) and two second-round selections (Nos. 39 and 57):

NBADraft.net

(updated June 18)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

2 (39) Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

2 (57) Moses Brown, C, UCLA

ESPN.com

(updated June 18)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

2 (39) Isaiah Roby, PF, Nebraska

2 (57) Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee

CBSSports.com (Kyle Boone)

(updated June 17)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

2 (39) Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

2 (57) Jordan Poole, PG, Michigan

SI.com

(updated June 18)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

2 (39) Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

2 (57) Ignas Brazdeikis, F, Michigan

NBADraftRoom.com

(updated June 16)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

2 (39) Naz Reid, PF, LSU

2 (57) Terance Mann, SF, Florida State

MyNBADraft.com

(updated June 14)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

2 (39) Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri

2 (57) Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan

WalterFootball.com

(updated June 18)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke

2 (39) Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri

2 (57) Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

DraftTek.com

(updated June 18)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (8*) Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

1 (10*) Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke

2 (35*) Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

2 (39) Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s

2 (57) C.J. Massinburg, SG, Buffalo

NOTE: DraftTek is forecasting a trade with Atlanta, which would send the No. 4 overall pick the Pelicans acquired in the Anthony Davis trade to the Hawks in return for two firsts (Nos. 8 and 10) and a second (No. 35).

FantasyPros.com

(updated June 14)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

1 (4) Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

2 (39) Darius Bazley, SF, No college

2 (57) Miye Oni, SG, Yale

Rotoworld.com

(updated June 14)

1 (1) Zion Williamson, F, Duke

1 (4*) Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

* Mock was updated before the Anthony Davis trade, so pick is still listed as belonging to the L.A. Lakers

2 (39) Terence Davis, SG, Ole Miss

2 (57) Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments