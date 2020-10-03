NOTICE: Events previously scheduled for October will not be posted and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., St. Bernard Port Harbor, 100 Port Boulevard, Chalmette.
GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Webinar. Vermilion, yellowtail & lane snapper, red grouper, gray triggerfish and commercial IFQ programs. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, South Carolina. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 10-16, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DOVES: Oct. 10-Nov. 15, North Zone; Oct. 17-Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15, bucks only; Oct. 16-Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
CANCELED
OCT. 12—RED STICK FLYFISHERS PROGRAM: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
POSTPONED
SATURDAY—WILD THINGS: Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, Lacombe.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 15—CCA LOUISIANA S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Tickets $50. COVID limited admission. Call Rad Trascher (225) 952-9200/email: rad@ccalouisiana.com. Website: lastar20.givesmart.com.
OCT. 24—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
OCT. 30—CCA LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 4-shooter teams. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200/email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Alligator hunting season extended through Oct. 24 in East Zone & through Oct. 31 in West Zone.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & Wolf Bay Campground (La. 112 in West Bay WMA, Allen Parish) closed. Hurricane Laura damage.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com