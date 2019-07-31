Longtime local boxing trainer Beau Williford died Tuesday night after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer and kidney failure.
A North Carolina native, Williford moved to Lafayette for work in the oil industry in 1979. Three years later, he formed the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club and began impacting the lives of youth boxers across the Acadiana for over three decades.
In addition to being a huge figure in the state and national amateur boxing scene, Williford also trained professional boxers. Among the nationally-known names were Jason Papillion, James Tillis and Deirdre Gogarty-Morrison.
In 1995, he received national attention by training longshot Peter McNeeley — in a boxing ring in his front yard on Arnold Boulevard — against world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The 67-year-old Williford formed a team with Gogarty after helping her become the IBF featherweight champion of the world with the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club. In addition to boxing the duo pushed academics with strict grade-point average standards to be a member of the club.
Williford was also boxing promoter. In 2017, he fulfilled a dream he pursued for more than two decades by helping to bring the National Golden Gloves Tournament to Lafayette at the Cajundome for the first time in the 92-year history of the event.
As an amateur boxer in North Carolina, Williford was a state Golden Gloves champion and later a national amateur champion. He fought some 40 professional fights, before retiring and moving to Lafayette.
Williford is survived by his wife, Teri, and five children, three of whom won state Golden Gloves titles.
The publis is invited to a celebration of life ceremony for Williford on Saturday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. To 11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11.