AUSTIN, Texas — Mondo Duplantis came to LSU last fall with an ambitious goal.
So did JuVaughn Blake, who returned to school in August after a disheartening freshman season.
Duplantis, the 2018 European champion in the pole vault, wanted to sweep the indoor and outdoor titles at the Southeastern Conference and NCAA championships.
Harrison was just looking for some redemption after experiencing some tough times on track and field’s biggest stages last spring.
Duplantis came up one title shy of a single-season grand slam Wednesday evening when he finished second in one of the most competitive pole-vault competitions in NCAA history, but Harrison had a personal-record in to win the long jump.
South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen cleared a meet-record 19 feet, 6¼ inches in the vault to defend his NCAA outdoor title and shock Duplantis, less than two months after Duplantis claimed the indoor crown in March.
Duplantis, who set a collegiate outdoor record of 19-8¼ in winning the SEC title on May 11, had a best of 19- ¼ Wednesday while being pushed to the limit by Nilsen and several other vaulters.
The world’s top-ranked vaulter nearly had a clean attempt on his final try to match Nilsen, but he barely brushed the bar on the way down and it bounced harmlessly to the mat. Nilsen then extended his meet record to 19-6¼ on his first attempt.
A total of seven athletes cleared 18-8¼, which is the most over the bar at that height in an NCAA meet, and three cleared 19- ¼, which is another first.
It was just one disappointment on a bad day for third-ranked LSU.
Harrison brightened it up, however, when he put out a career-best of 26-11 on his second attempt of the day.
Harrison’s previous best was 26-9¾ at the Hurricane Invitational in Miami on April 12.
LSU started the day well enough when the 4x100-meter relay team easily advanced to Friday night’s final.
The team of Kary Vincent, Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby and Jaron Flournoy got the baton around in 38.37 seconds, which was the fastest time of the season for the Tigers.
Their previous best was 38.41, which came on the same track when they won the Texas Relays title back on March 30.
Florida, running in the first of three heats, had the fastest time of the day at 38.35.
But it went downhill from there for the Tigers, who lost their 4x400 relay at the NCAA East Preliminary rounds two weeks ago when anchor Tyler Terry suffered an apparent leg injury.
After the 4x100 team advanced, LSU’s chances of a top finish took several more hits.
Damion Thomas, who was third in the 110-meter hurdles last season as a freshman, did not line up for the semifinals.
Then, Flournoy didn’t advance out of the 100 and then scratched out of the 200 — knocking him out of the 4x100 relay final — and Terry didn’t start in the open 400.
Thomas has been battling a hamstring injury since indoor nationals in March.