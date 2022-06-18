Record time

JJ Tabor's 383.13-pound Warsaw grouper ranks among the heaviest fish caught from Louisiana's offshore waters. The Baton Rouge physician caught this monster grouper during a recent summer trip during one of the many fishing rodeos. Summer is the time most anglers spend offshore, and is prime time for fish to make the State Top 10 Fish Records. Our state's fish records have been maintained by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association since the early 1950s, and LOWA continues with that task today in freshwater and saltwater species in both Rod and Reel and Fly Fishing divisions. The fish records are posted on the association's website: louisianaoutdoorwriters.com. Rules and applications for both divisions can be downloaded and printed from that website. Once at the site, go to the 'Awards & Records' pulldown, then to 'Fish & Hunting Records.'