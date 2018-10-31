High School Bass
PASS MANCHAC — Saturday’s top-20 results from the Louisiana High School Qualifying Tournament held from North Pass Landing with anglers, their schools or clubs, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and weight of their catches in pounds. Also top three big-bass teams:
Top 20: 1, Michael Bonadona-Greg Diamond, Brusly High (5) 11.86 pounds. 2, Brennan Richard-Mackie Faucheaux, Walker High (5) 11.7. 3, Bryant Martin-Grant Schexnailder, Notre Dame High (3) 10.36. 4, Jordan Sylvester-Connor Taylor, East Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 10.25. 5, Peyton Grizzaffi-Jordan Percle, MCHS Fishing Club (5) 9.83.
6, Colby Badeaux-Tyler Jordan, Live Oak High (5) 8.78. 7, Beau Gautreau-Carter Pourciau, Assumption High (5) 8.71. 8, Levi Thibodaux-Holdyn Delatte, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 8.66. 9, Clay Polk-Austin Sibley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 8.24. 10, Blayne Carpenter-Brett Perkins, Sulphur High (5) 8.1.
11, Wyatt Spring-Alanna Moffatt, Live Oak High (5) 8.08. 12, Luke Aucoin-Hunter Quinn, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 8.05. 13, Carson Granier-Trent Labauve, Brusly High (5) 8.01. 14, Joseph Glorioso-Braden Roger, E.D. White High (5) 7.99. 15, Connor Rushing-Ethan Simon, Central High (5) 7.72.
16, Caleb Seymour-Garrett Thomas, Walker High (4) 7.31. 17, Brayden Davis-Micah Murray, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (4) 7.2. 18, Grant Bourque-Luke Iles, Ascension Anglers (4) 7.08. 19, Nicholas Tamberella-Braxton Brien, Vandebilt Catholic HS (4) 6.95. 20, Tristan Welch-Jayden Lambert, Ascension Anglers (4) 6.76.
Big Bass: 1, Spring-Moffatt, 4.62 pounds. 2, Martin-Schexnailder, 4.45. 3, Sylvester-Taylor, 4.23.