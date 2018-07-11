If there’s one lesson to be learned from Ronald Kimble’s hunting trip in November, it’s a hunter’s need to identify the target before pulling a trigger.
Kimble was ordered by Administrative Law Judge John Herke to pay a $10,000 civil restitution fine and $250 in attorney’s fees after Kimble, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “admitted he had shot the bear because he thought it was a wild hog.”
An LDWF investigation determined the radio-collared female bear was shot twice with a large-caliber weapon Nov. 26, 2017, on the LDWF-owned Richard Yancey Wildlife Management Area in Concordia Parish. Enforcement Division agents knew the exact date because a department biologist received a mortality signal from the radio collar on the bear.
LDWF agents arrested Kimble, of Lettsworth, on Jan. 9, and, during booking procedures, found him to be a convicted felon. Kimble was booked on counts of taking a bear during a closed season and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Herke’s sentence revoked all Kimble’s sportsman licenses until he pays the $10,250.
Boating tariff
Just before the July Fourth holiday, the Trump Administration took the first step in implementing a 25-percent tariff on boat parts serving the recreational sector, parts including engines, navigational equipment, and components.
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the move’s first phase affects “approximately $34 billion worth of select Chinese products.”
“On one hand, we’re happy to see the Trump administration is committed to cracking down on China for stealing U.S. intellectual property — including our members’ inventions. But on the other hand, putting a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion in products used by American manufacturers is the wrong solution. Not surprisingly, with China fighting back and officially kicking off yet another trade war, recreational boating is being uniquely targeted because of our status as a true American-made industry,” NMMA president Thom Dammrich said.
Dammrich said the parts involved in the tariff will immediately add 25 percent more to the cost of some 300 of what he called “marine-related products.”
“To top it off, a trade war does nothing to address the real problem — intellectual property theft,” Dammrich said.
The administration’s move follows a recent 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports — the NMMA release indicated this aluminum is used in 44 percent of new boats built in the U.S. — and, according to the NMMA, “the global price of aluminum has already increased by 20-30 percent.”