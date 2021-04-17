Bassmaster Elite
ORANGE, Texas — April 11’s final top 12 from the four-day Dovetail Games’ Bassmaster Elite series held on the Sabine River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are big-bass overall & daily winners, other Louisiana anglers and bonus money winners. Only the top 49 in the 98-angler field moved to Friday's third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final day:
Top 10: 1, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (20) 43 pounds, 15 ounces, $100,000. 2, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (20) 42-9, $35,000. 3, Taku Ito, Chiba Japan (20) 40-12, $30,000. 4, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Canada (20) 39-1, $25,000. 5, Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia (20) 39-14, $20,000.
6, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 39-7, $19,000. 7, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (20) 38-1, $18,000. 8, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (20) 37-6, $17,000. 9, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 36-13, $16,000. 10, KJ Queen, Catawba, North Carolina (20) 35-15, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Marc Frazier, Newnan, Georgia, 6-6, $1,000. Day 1, 1 Frazier, 6-6, $1,000; Day 2, Queen, 4-6, $1,000; Day 3, Ito, 4-10, $1,000; Day 4, Ito, 3-7, $1,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 17, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 25-14, $10,000. 20, Brett Preuett, Monroe (15) 25-7, $10,000. 21, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (15) 25-2, $10,000. 38, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (11) 19-13, $10,000. 52, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (10) 14-4, $2,500. 59, Darold Gleason, Many (9) 13-3, $2,500. 81, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (8) 9-9.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Christie, $3,000; Mosley, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Christie, $4,000; Ito, $1,500.