EUNICE A quartet of LSU Eunice standouts have been named to the 2019 All-Region 23 Team, it was announced this week. It is the most All-Region 23 selections since the Bengals placed four back in 2016.
Andrew Sheridan, Dane Dixon, Tristan Welch and Evan Keller give the Bengals the most All-Region 23 representatives than another school in the region.
"Anytime you receive a postseason award, it speaks to the effort you put in in the preseason and every day at practice," LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. "Those four student-athletes were the heartbeat of this year's team and are very deserving of this honor."
Andrew Sheridan served as the "Friday Night" arm for LSUE with a 12-2 record and 1.93 earned run average, both second best on the team this season. The Sulphur HS product threw four complete games with 67 strikeouts. His 12 wins are currently 2nd among all pitchers in NJCAA Division II, and his earned run average ranks 16th. The McNeese State signee capped off his LSUE career an impressive 23-2 with a 2.10 earned run average.
Dane Dixon enjoyed an unbeaten 13-0 season, the most wins among any pitcher in NJCAA Division II, with a 2.28 earned run average. One of five team captains, Dixon had a team-high 89 strikeouts which ranked 17th nationally. The Walker HS graduate was 18-1 in his LSUE career with an impressive 1.94 earned run average.
Tristan Welch had a breakout season in his redshirt sophomore campaign, leading the team with 73 RBIs, ranked third in NJCAA Division II. Welch's .389 batting average was second on the team, as the Catholic-Baton Rouge HS product had 70 hits, a team-high 18 doubles, a triple and five home runs.
Evan Keller led the Bengals in batting average (.389), hits (74), and stolen bases (43). The LSUE shortstop ranked 6th nationally in stolen bases, 9th in runs (70) and 5th in plate appearances (256).
Another team captain, Keller sported a .935 fielding percentage with 18 double plays as the Destrehan product played his natural position of shortstop after serving as the team's catcher during the 2018 National Championship season.