The Acadiana Cane Cutters started off a bit slow, but they appear to be heating up at the right time as the calendar turns to July.
The Cutters started off 3-7 through 10 games, but they’ve since gone 7-3 to improve to 10-10 on the season and are now tied for third place in the Texas Collegiate League thanks to several players stepping up, including local product Ethan Lege.
The Cutters have about a month left to go until the playoffs start in early August, and the hope is that they can keep up their current hot streak through July and into the postseason.
“It’s getting late in the season, so every win matters,” Cutters coach Darian Dukes said. “We’re throwing well right now and are starting to put both aspects of the game together. The guys are really swinging it well. We lost two games due to weather, so I hope the momentum doesn’t dissipate, but we have some really good athletes.”
Lege was a multisport star at Vermilion Catholic and is currently leading the Cutters in hitting with a .354 average, 2 home runs and 11 RBIs while serving as a clutch two-out hitter.
“His (Lege’s) personality is tremendous,” Dukes said. “He’s among the league leaders in all the offensive categories and has delivered several two-out RBIs. He’s willing to do whatever to help the team. He’s normally our shortstop, but he could play right field if I asked him to with no hesitation. He’s just a great kid.”
Lege, who attends Delgado Community College, has excelled in the field as a versatile utility weapon who can play almost any position.
“You could put that kid anywhere in the infield or outfield and he wouldn’t miss a beat,” Dukes said. “He just plays hard every night. He got a big two-out, two-strike hit the other night to break the game open against the (Baton Rouge) Rougarou, and he’s just been steady all year. It’s gotten to the point where everyone expects him to get a big hit.”
The Cutters’ pitching has picked up down the stretch, especially the bullpen led by New Iberia grad and current UL pitcher Chipper Menard, who has 32 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
“He is a tough cookie on the mound,” Dukes said. “He pitches with attitude and is not scared of anyone. He goes right after hitters. He’s got good breaking stuff and throws from different arm angles. Jay Ward from UTSA has been a pleasant surprise and has come through every time, and Nick McAuliffe from UNO has really been a pleasant surprise.”
The starting pitching has also improved thanks to Nicholls' Josh Mancuso, who’s come on as of late, and infielder Ben Van Cleve has recently entered the mix from Ole Miss.
“We’ve got three really good starts recently from Josh,” Dukes said. “He struggled last year, but he’s been solid for us this year. He came in a little late, but his last three outings have been really good.
“We’ve also had Ben come in late from Ole Miss. Will Veillon is starting to swing the bat, Carson Jones has been steady for us all year, and Austin Trahan has been steady behind the plate.”
The Cutters are currently on pace to make the TCL playoffs, and while they’ve been playing well as of late, they’ll have to stay consistent down the stretch if they want to be a serious threat come August.
“We’ve just got to play consistent baseball every night,” Dukes said. “We’ve got to keep even keel and be able to come back when things are going bad and be able to put a team away when things are going good. Our goal has to be not to worry about anything but the stuff we can handle. If we just take care of business, we’ll be all right.”