Fish of the year

Bradley Cole Thurman came all the way from Meadow Lakes, Texas, to Port Fourchon to take this Louisiana state record 105.2-pound black grouper, and his catch was named 2021's Fish of the Year in the Rod & Reel Division by the Fish Records Committee of the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association. Lecompte's Jim Johnson earned the same award in the Fly Rod Division with a 1.64-pound chain pickerel taken in Cocodrie Lake near Forest Hill. For more information about the Louisiana Top 10 Fish Records, email committee chairman Lyle Johnson: fishrecords@yahoo.com.