For Regis Prograis, Kiryl Relikh is a big opponent.
Officially 5-foot-9½, the Belarus native seemingly towers over the 5-8 Prograis. Relikh looks even thicker through the body, although they both checked in at just under the 140-pound limit Friday for their WBA World Super Lightweight championship fight Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
That particular fact makes Relikh the biggest opponent of his career.
Prograis, a New Orleans native who lives and trains in Houston, is getting his first shot at a true world’s championship, something he has waited for, somewhat impatiently of late, after being politicked out of a WBC title bout last year.
“This is my chance,” Prograis said. “It’s not like the other one where the guy (Jose Ramirez) won the belt and hid (leaving Prograis with a consolation “Diamond Champion” title).
“Every kid who starts out boxing wants to be world champion. Most don’t ever get that opportunity. I am, and I’m not going home without the belt.”
This is also a semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series, with the winner supposed to meet the winner of next month’s Ivan Baranchyk-Joshua Taylor bout in Glasgow, Scotland, for the Muhammad Ali Trophy sometime later this year.
Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) is the No. 1 seed in the tournament despite Relikh (23-2, 19 Kos) and Baranchyk, the IBF champion, being world-title holders.
“Winning a trophy named in honor of Muhammad Ali would be a great accomplishment in my life,” Prograis said. “To know you have to beat world champions to win it makes it even more impressive.”
Saturday’s Cajundome card also features a WBSS bantamweight semifinal between WBA champion Nonito Donaire and Stephon Young, who got an unexpected tournament berth earlier this week when IBF champion Zolani Tete withdrew citing a shoulder injury.
But problems with the tournament finances that resulted in the semifinals being delayed from January to March to April and combined from six separate shows (there’s also a cruiserweight division) to three has brought skepticism whether the tournament finals will actually happen.
Baranchyk’s manager had announced in January that his fighter was withdrawing from the tournament, although the threat of legal action and some financial maneuvering brought him back last week.
Prograis’ camp had to persuade its fighter to stay in the tournament, pointing out that his path to a belt was shorter in the tournament than if he had withdrawn.
Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter, said Friday that the future of the tournament is less important than the fact that his fighter can walk out of the ring Saturday with a title.
“Regis is all about getting a real belt, the sooner the better,” he said. “He wins this fight, and he has the WBA hardware, which raises his marketability, puts him the pound-for-pound discussion and lots of other things.
“God willing there will be a final in this tournament. But Regis’ star power is growing; he’s already looking at life beyond the tournament.”
There are other outside factors at work this weekend.
The card wound up in Lafayette, marking the first world title bouts in the city, after New Orleans, Prograis’ preferred venue, produced a disappointing turnout for his quarterfinal bout in October (poor promotional efforts were blamed) and other venues such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City and even Relikh’s home town of Minsk were rejected.
But the card hasn’t created much excitement locally with only about 2,000 advance tickets sold thus far. Local promoters point out that most of the floor-level seats have been sold and that the $25 general admission seats are more likely to go to walk-up customers.
Prograis, who said having less “Do this, do this, do this,” promotional duties this week than he had in New Orleans has helped him better prepare for the fight, said he was disappointed in the likely turnout, but that was out of his control.
“This is historic for Lafayette, and I hope people realize that,” he said. “And if there was something else I could have done, I would have because that’s part of my job.
“I’ve spent most of my time in my room worrying about cutting weight.”
Saturday’s show is also part of a crucial period for DAZN, the British-owned streaming service which holds the TV rights for the tournament.
DAZN (a variation on a Samurai battle cry designed to gain subscribers in Japan) also streamed a super flyweight title bout on Friday and has a highly anticipated middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs on May 4, another WBSS doubleheader on May 18 and a June 1 heavyweight title bout featuring IBA/WBA/WBO champ Anthony Joshua.
“This is a very important time for increasing our presence in America,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN’s North American executive vice president. “The tournament is obviously a big part of that, and we have made a commitment to bring major boxing events to our subscribers every week.
“We feel very strong about Regis Prograis and hope he is our programming for years to come.”
That could happen, but it’s going to take winning Saturday.
While Relikh has a knockout percentage identical to Prograis and his two defeats were both questioned by ringside experts, Prograis sees several routes to victory.
“He’s got a title, and that makes him dangerous,” Prograis said. “But if I can see that I can hurt him in the first round, I’m going to go after him.
“I’ve got more power than he does, more speed than he does. I’ve never been in trouble in a fight, but I’ve got more dog in me if that happens and if comes down to just boxing, I can do that too. It’s all on me, so we’ll just see what happens.”