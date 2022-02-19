Junior Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE—Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs February tournament held from Doiron’s Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 12.03 pounds. 2, Rowdie Thacker, Denham Springs (4) 4.36. 3, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (3) 4.31. Big Bass: Roblin, 3.32 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Denver LeBlanc, Denham Springs (5) 8.95. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (4) 7.28. 3, Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs (3) 4.89. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.63.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 5.11. 2, Hunter Strickland, Prairieville (2) 2.16. Big Bass: Owens, 2.55.
Adult Division: 1, Mike Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 14.3. 2, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 11.84. 3, Seth LeBlanc, Denham Springs (5) 10.69. Big Bass: Roblin, 3.82.
Fishers of Men
NEW ROADS — Top 20 overall and top three Big Bass from the Feb. 12 Fishers of Men Louisiana Team Division tournament held on False River with teams, the number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds:
Top 20: 1, James “Brother” Pourciau-Devin Landry (5) 19.49 pounds. 2, Hanson Chaney-John Chaney (5) 18.77. 3, David Cavell-Corey Wheat (5) 18.25. 4, Adrian Landry-Benjamin Jumonville (5) 17.28. 5, Ross Roper-Logan Latuso (5) 16.95.
6, Ryan Bello-Owen Bello (5) 16.23. 7, Kendall Vosburg-Chris Vosburg (5) 15.55. 8, Beau Fitch-Jeff McMorris (4) 15.14. 9, Connor Rushing-Alex Heintze (5) 14.91. 10, Joseph Bennett-Dennis Marteniz (5) 14.6.
11, Ryan Fabre-Buster Roy (5) 14.3. 12, Vernon Silver-Gerald Butler (5) 13.87. 13, Brett Sellers-Jared Watson (5) 13.86. 14, Neal Normand-Garrett Strickland (5) 13.23. 15, Justin Watts-Blake Betz (5) 13.03.
16, Brandon Sanchez-Calvin Hills (5) 12.83. 17, Robert Jackson-Charles Edler (5) 12.52. 18, Matt Nobile-Donald Rebstock (5) 12.31. 19, (tie) Michael Oncale-Gerald Druilhet (5) & Hunter Hamilton-Tyler Morris (5) 12.28
Big Bass: 1, Pourciau-Landry. 9.94 pounds. 2, Cavell-Wheat, 7.36. 3, Landry-Jumonville, 6.69.
Bassmaster Elite
PALATKA, Florida — The final top 10 from the four-day AFTCO Bassmaster Elite Series event held on the St. John’s River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (20) 75 pounds, 4 ounces, $100,000. 2, Bob Downey, Hudson, Wisconsin (16) 74-0, $36,000. 3, Masayuki Matsushita, Tokoname-Shi, Japan (20) 69-13, $30,000. 4, John Cox, DeBary, Florida (20) 67-10, $28,000. 5, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (20) 64-7, $20,000.
6, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (20) 64-6, $20,000. 7, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 59-4, $18,000. 8, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 58-4, $17,000. 9, Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia 18 56-4, $16,000. 10, Micah Frazier, Newnan, Georgia 16 50-13, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 15, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (14) 39-13, $11,000. 27, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (13) 34-1, $10,000. 58, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (9) 18-9, $2,500. 82, Darold Gleason, Many (6) 11-15. 90, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (3) 4-11.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Day 1, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, $1,000. Day 2, Sumrall, 9-7, $1,000. Day 3, Cox, 8-5, $1,000. Day 4, Downey, 8-4, $1,000. Overall, Cobb, 9-13, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag (one-day catch): Cox, 31-15, $2,000.