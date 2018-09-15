Louisiana Hunters for the Hungry’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day efforts begin this week.
Here’s the schedule, sites and times:
Alexandria
Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Riverfront Center
Monroe
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., NELA Food Bank, 4600 Central Ave.
Baton Rouge
Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Old Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Nicholson Drive at Skip Bertman Drive
Baton Rouge Fire stations, 935 Sharp Rd. &150 South Wooddale
Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Rd.
CCA Louisiana's office, 12241 Industriplex Blvd.
St. George Fire stations, 7027 Antioch Road & 16415 George O'Neal Lane
University High, 45 Dalrymple Drive
Capital City area
Baker Fire Station, 3701 Groom Road, Baker
Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs
Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales
Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Road, Central City
Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61-North, St. Francisville
Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville
The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton
Shreveport
Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m., Heart of Texas Street
Acadiana area
Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Chaps Specialty Meats, Broussard
Eunice Fire Department, Eunice
First Assembly of God Church, Youngsville
Giles Nissan, Opelousas