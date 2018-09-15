License plate
Buy Now

The newest 'prestige' license plate benefits the state's Hunter to the Hungry efforts to provide meat and fish to more than 100 soup kitchens and shelters across Louisiana.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Louisiana Hunters for the Hungry’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day efforts begin this week.

Here’s the schedule, sites and times:

Alexandria

Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Riverfront Center

Monroe

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., NELA Food Bank, 4600 Central Ave.

Baton Rouge

Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m.

Old Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Nicholson Drive at Skip Bertman Drive

Baton Rouge Fire stations, 935 Sharp Rd. &150 South Wooddale

Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Rd.

CCA Louisiana's office, 12241 Industriplex Blvd.

St. George Fire stations, 7027 Antioch Road & 16415 George O'Neal Lane

University High, 45 Dalrymple Drive

Capital City area

Baker Fire Station, 3701 Groom Road, Baker

Bass Pro Shops, Range Avenue at Interstate 12, Denham Springs

Cabela's, La. 30 at Interstate 10, Gonzales

Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Road, Central City

Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61-North, St. Francisville

Grace Episcopal Church, St. Francisville

The Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton

Shreveport

Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m., Heart of Texas Street

Acadiana area

Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chaps Specialty Meats, Broussard

Eunice Fire Department, Eunice

First Assembly of God Church, Youngsville

Giles Nissan, Opelousas

Tags

View comments